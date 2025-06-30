Multi-Country Certified RICH Miner Introduces Free Cloud-Based Miners Platform For BTC, ETH, DOGE Enthusiasts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)In an era of growing interest in digital assets and decentralized infrastructure,, a certified multi-jurisdictional cloud-based crypto platform, has launched a newly enhanced offering aimed at lowering the entry threshold for digital currency participants. Through the debut of its, users can now engage with automated cloud miners tied to major cryptocurrencies-including-without purchasing or operating physical equipment.

RICH Miner's model allows for remote activation of managed contracts across its infrastructure, which spans verified facilities in Europe, Asia, and North America. The platform's operations are powered by renewable energy and governed under multi-country compliance frameworks , creating a solution that is not only accessible and scalable but also aligned with sustainability and legal transparency.

“The core purpose of this release is to create room for users-regardless of background or budget-to gain firsthand access to digital asset infrastructure,” said a RICH Miner spokesperson.“By combining operational automation, green energy, and legal clarity, we are building a foundation that reflects the future of mining: clean, inclusive, and decentralized.”





Redefining Access: From Hardware to Hosted Systems

Historically, participation in crypto mining has required high-end GPUs, ASICs, and electricity-intensive operations. RICH Miner replaces this traditional structure with a fully hosted model , where users engage through cloud-based contract terms. These contracts-available in flexible durations-run on distributed systems monitored and optimized by AI, removing friction points often associated with setup, security, and maintenance.

The newly released free tier is intended as a discovery tool-allowing new users to explore the model without financial risk-while maintaining the same operational integrity as paid contract levels.

Technical Foundations and Environmental Focus

The RICH Miner network is deployed across energy-efficient facilities strategically located in regions with renewable power availability. Its backend infrastructure supports:



Fully automated contract deployment

AI-guided performance optimization

Real-time reward calculation

Multi-asset compatibility with BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, XRP, and USDT

Mobile and desktop integration with multilingual support Certified compliance in multiple jurisdictions , including the UK, Canada, and Singapore

The company maintains a rigorous internal audit process to uphold its environmental and regulatory commitments, aligning with evolving ESG frameworks.

Broader Industry Implications

The introduction of no-cost, no-hardware crypto mining services comes at a time when the global digital asset economy is both expanding and maturing. Regulatory clarity is beginning to emerge in several key markets, and institutional as well as individual users are looking for secure, low-barrier pathways into blockchain-based income streams.

By delivering an infrastructure-based, contract-driven system backed by geographic diversity and renewable sourcing, RICH Miner offers a model that aligns with industry trends toward decentralization, carbon reduction, and automated asset engagement.

About RICH Miner

RICH Miner is a UK-registered, multi-country certified cloud miners provider offering fully managed cryptocurrency infrastructure for global users. With operations in several energy-optimized facilities and a commitment to regulatory transparency, RICH Miner enables secure, scalable, and sustainable engagement with major digital currencies-all without physical hardware or technical overhead.

