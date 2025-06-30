Tenable Named A Major Player In Inaugural IDC Marketscape For Worldwide Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, Md., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the debut IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) 2025 Vendor Assessmen (doc # US53549925, June 2025).

Tenable's position as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape is based on a comprehensive evaluation of its capabilities and strategies. The assessment criteria include structured discussions, interviews with market leaders, and end-user experiences.

According to the IDC MarketScape,“Others described the critical visibility it provides in protecting sensitive data and how cloud workload protection delivered as a part of Tenable Cloud Security CNAPP provides its leaders with clear, actionable insights, reducing noise and focusing on critical vulnerabilities.”

With a focus on innovation and seamless integration with Tenable On , its flagship exposure management platform, Tenable Cloud Securit delivers a complete, out-of-the-box CNAPP solution that empowers organizations to secure their entire cloud stack-across infrastructure, workloads, identities, data and AI-without the need for additional tools or modules. By reducing risk in the cloud with a CNAPP solution, organizations address one of the most critical pieces of their overall exposure profile.

The report goes on to say that,“Tenable Cloud Security provides visibility information tailored to specific cloud providers like AWS, GCP, Azure, and Oracle Cloud, eliminating the need for security personnel to translate findings. Each cloud risk finding is explained with its context, detailing the criticality level based on impact and likelihood of exploitation. Specific remediation guidance is provided.”

Tenable Cloud Security provides visibility, context-rich prioritization and identity-intelligent risk analysis to uncover toxic access combinations that others miss. With fast deployment, automated remediation workflows and unified risk insights spanning cloud and on-prem, Tenable enables security and DevOps teams to collaborate effectively, reduce tool sprawl and accelerate risk reduction.

“We believe being named a Major Player in the first-ever IDC MarketScape for CNAPP is a powerful validation of our strategy and our commitment to helping customers understand and reduce risk across not only their cloud environments, but their entire attack surface,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable.“Reducing risk in the cloud goes a long way to managing exposure for the organization as a whole. It's about providing the context and intelligence that enables organizations to prioritize what matters and proactively remediate flaws before they can be exploited. This recognition highlights the incredible progress and innovation we're delivering to our customers."

To read an excerpt from the IDC MarketScape report, visit: .

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.co .

Media Contact:

Tenable

...