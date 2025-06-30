The Government Of Liberia (GOL) Strongly Refutes Misleading Claims In Recent Media Article

The Government of Liberia categorically refutes the content, tone, and intent of a recent article titled“Liberia Selected as One of Trump's 'Dumpsite' Countries for Criminals and Illegal Immigrants.” The article, which has circulated across social and digital platforms, presents a grossly distorted narrative that misrepresents the U.S.–Liberia bilateral cooperation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs can emphatically state that the Government of Liberia has not been in any conversation or negotiations regarding third party nationals being sent from the United States to Liberia. Likewise, noting that there are no ongoing discussions related to 3rd party nationals, Liberia has not entered into any agreement formal or informal that obligates it to receive individuals who are not Liberian citizens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs however seeks to use this opportunity to caution the public from being drawn into misinformation and disinformation, and to ask the concerned media to desist from such destructive actions of writing stories on false and baseless claims. The Government of Liberia is however engaged with the United States on actions required to address issues to prevent Liberia from being placed on a travel ban. These issues include the widespread presentation of fraudulent documents to the United States Embassy such as court papers, affidavits, birth certificates and others, as well as issues related to the slow prosecution of said cases of fraud. In addition, issues surrounding overstay are high on the agenda given that Liberia has a high record of overstays. This among several other issues are points of engagement between the US Government and the Government of Liberia, and we look forward to continue to work together to address these issues holistically to avoid Liberians being banned from traveling to the United States.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs encourages all Liberians including the diaspora, to comply with the US regulations and work together to ensure that Liberians who visit the United States return within the timeframe stipulated during their visa interviews as overstay is marked against the duration of the visit that the applicant stated during the interview or request for visa. We will be providing more information to the public to ensure that Liberians understand the meaning of overstay and the implications of presentation of fake documents and information to the United States government.

