Advancing Agrifood Systems Transformation Through Effective Digital Technologies In Zimbabwe

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is advancing agrifood systems through integration of effective digital technologies in Zimbabwe. Through the Fostering Digital Villages Initiative (FDiVi), FAO hosted a Digital Fair in the Masvingo province.

The digital fair brought together digital service providers, farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and real-time onboarding to digital agriculture solutions. The digital fair is part of the broader Fostering Digital Villages through innovative advisory and profitable market services project, which aims to transform agrifood systems in rural Malawi, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe using effective digital technologies, including artificial intelligence.

“This project facilitates delivery of innovative agricultural extension services for increased productivity, enhanced market access, and advance inclusive rural transformation. It will also support local farmers, extension officers, agro-dealers, and processors, particularly the youth and women,” said Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and Representative to Zimbabwe.

The digital fair held in the Bikita district is part of a series of the ongoing campaign by FAO targeting digital service providers, rural farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to interact and integrate digital technologies in agriculture. The digital fair sparked renewed enthusiasm for digital transformation in agriculture among local communities.

Speaking during the digital fair, Bernard Hadzirambwi, the District Development Coordinator, praised the initiative and encouraged farmers to adopt digital technologies to enhance productivity and resilience.“Rural innovation thrives when communities connect and interact with digital technology,” said Hadzirambwi.

“During the digital fair, our farmers explored AI-powered advisory tools, mobile market platforms, and digital extension services. I am truly encouraged by how quickly the community is embracing these innovations. Digital technologies are not just tools, they are enablers of climate-smart agriculture and inclusive rural development in our district,” said Nobert Chiduza, District Agricultural Extension Officer in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

The FDiVi is one of FAO's corporate initiatives and flagship programmes. It is an integrated development vision that enshrines digitalization at the core of rural transformation and prosperity, addressing on-farm and off-farm socio-economic elements.

The project is being implemented in the Mhondoro-Ngezi and Bikita districts where digital hubs will be equipped with digital tools and services including free internet, computers and digital literacy training materials.

The project supports local farmers, extension officers, agro-dealers, and processors through facilitating access to innovative agricultural extension services, improving market access, and promoting inclusive rural transformation.

“Before the digital fair, I didn't know how much technology could change the way I farm. Now, I've learned about AI tools that help me plan better, and I can connect directly with buyers through my phone. As a young farmer, this gives me confidence in exploring new opportunities posed through digital technologies,” said Sheunesu Njeke, a 26-year-old farmer after the digital fair.

Going forward, FAO will integrate Digital Fairs in the annual District and Ward level Agriculture Shows. The project will continue to support digital innovators and entrepreneurs in breaking into the rural market and will also support farmers and other rural stakeholders to safely onboard onto digital platforms and services.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO): Regional Office for Africa.