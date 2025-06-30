Woman Among 4 Shot Dead By Gunmen In Manipur's Churachandpur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, June 30 (IANS) At least four persons, including a woman, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Monday, officials said.

A police officer said that the incident took place near Mongjang village in tribal inhabited Churachandpur district on Monday afternoon when the victims were travelling in a car.

Mongjang village is around six km from Churachandpur town. The unidentified gunmen fired on the victims from a close range and quickly left the place.

The police are yet to give the identities of the victims. Huge contingent of security forces rushed to the spot and more than 12 empty shells were recovered from the area.

Sources said that a leader of the Kuki National Army (KNA) was allegedly shot dead along with a woman cadre of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) at Mongjang village in Churachandpur district.

The incident resulted in a factional feud among the militant outfits of the Kuki community. Accordding to sources the deceased were identified as Thenkhothang Haokip alias Thahpi (48), Seikhogin (34), Lengouhao (35) and Phalhing (72).

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, the security forces have arrested five militants belonging to different banned outfits from Imphal West and Imphal East districts during the last 24 hours.

The arrested militants belonged to People's Liberation Army (PLA), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

The arrested militants were involved in extortion from elected representatives such as panchayat pradhans and members, as well as from private and government schools in the districts.

A police officer said that the security forces accompanied by a bomb disposal team safely neutralised one 51 mm ILLG bomb which was found planted at Terakhongshangbi Maning Laithel under Moirang police station in Bishnupur District. Splinters were seized from the site for further investigation.

The security forces and bomb disposal team also safely neutralised an old unexploded bomb, suspected to be of WW-II vintage, after being informed of its presence by the local populace of Tengnoupal area under Tengnoupal district, which shares border with Myanmar.