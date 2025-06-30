403
Line Investments & Property Malls In The UAE Host Multi-Location Wellness Activations For International Yoga Day 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Line Investments & Property SP LLC , the shopping mall division of Lulu International Holdings Limited (LIHL), successfully concluded a multi-mall activation in celebration of International Yoga Day 2025 , bringing together communities across Dubai and the Northern Emirates for a day of wellness and connection under the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”
From sunrise stretches to evening celebrations, the campaign transformed five malls into buzzing wellness hubs. At Silicon Central and Sharjah Central , atriums came alive with guided yoga sessions led by certified instructors, drawing a diverse crowd of early risers, families, and fitness lovers alike. The event at Silicon Central was inaugurated by Ahmad Ibrahim Busherin, President of the UAE Yoga Committee, Vice President of the Asian Yoga Federation, and Head of Events and Sponsorships at Dubai Sports Council , further emphasizing the initiative's alignment with national wellness priorities. These sessions also featured notable Emirati yoga instructors, including Mohammed Mostafa at Silicon Central and Ms. Mariam Altheraawi at Sharjah Central . Held in association with the Ministry of Sports – UAE , UFC Gym (Silicon Central Mal) and Gymnation (Sharjah Central Mall) – the activities reflected the government's holistic approach to promoting physical and mental wellbeing across the country. At RAK Mall , the momentum reached a new high with a dynamic wellness and musical evening that blended yoga, live music, and interactive dance, turning the space into a spirited celebration of mind, body, and soul. The event was held in partnership with the Indian People's Forum and welcomed 200 participants, with the support and presence of officials from the Consulate General of India , strengthening cultural ties and community engagement. At Lulu Mall Fujairah and Mall of UAQ, guests embraced the serenity of yoga sessions, reconnecting with nature and moments of mindfulness and guided movement. These tranquil gatherings provided the perfect contrast, inviting the community to slow down, breathe deeply, and find stillness amidst the energy. This series of activations echoes the UAE's national vision for 2025 as the Year of Community , reinforcing the role of collective wellness events in fostering stronger social cohesion and shared purpose. “International Yoga Day is an opportunity to align with our wider vision of building spaces that promote lifestyle, wellness, and social connection,” said Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager – Dubai & Northern Emirates, Line Investments & Property .“Our malls have increasingly become venues for meaningful engagement, and this initiative is a step forward in fostering healthier, more connected communities.” The success of the campaign further underlines the growing relevance of experiential campaigns within the retail ecosystem, offering a differentiated value proposition for both tenants and visitors. As consumer expectations evolve, Line Investments & Property continues to invest in activations that enrich the customer journey and position its malls as integrated lifestyle destinations.
