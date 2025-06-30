Cartera Celebrates 20 Years Of Loyalty Innovation And Leadership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cartera powers many of the most prominent loyalty programs in the U.S., leveraging long-standing partnerships with financial giants like USAA (since 2008) and Barclays (since 2009), as well as top-tier airlines such as Delta, United, American, Alaska, and Southwest.

"Reaching the 20-year mark in a fast-moving industry is a testament to the trust our partners place in us, and we're deeply grateful for their continuing confidence and support," said Marc Mazzone, CEO of Cartera. "We've helped launch and scale loyalty programs for some of world's most recognized brands – and we're just getting started."

"Since 2010, Cartera has enabled us to provide a rewarding shopping experience to our customers while driving loyalty and engagement with our brand," said Mike Petrella, Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships of United Airlines. "Many of our customers are regular shoppers and have earned millions of United MileagePlus miles through Cartera-enabled transactions."

From Local Startup to Loyalty Leader

Cartera began as Mall Networks, building custom shopping portals for affinity groups like school districts, charities, and sports teams. These early innovations laid the foundation for Cartera's evolution into one of the most trusted names in loyalty marketing.

By 2010, the company rebranded as Cartera Commerce, surpassed $100 million in sales through its software, and launched its signature "Shop & Earn" programs , connecting millions of members with exclusive offers from brand and retail giants including Best Buy, Macy's, Home Depot, Nike, and more.

A strategic merger with Vesdia Corporation in 2011 significantly expanded Cartera's airline partnerships and card-linked offerings , pushing sales past $500 million. In 2017, its acquisition by Rakuten Rewards amplified Cartera's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and personalization technologies, setting the stage for even greater scale.

"Most people don't realize just how much of their loyalty experience is powered by Cartera," Mazzone said. "We're proud to operate behind the scenes, delivering measurable value to our partners and unforgettable rewards to their customers."

Massachusetts Roots, National Impact

Still headquartered in Lexington, Cartera continues to proudly contribute to the Massachusetts innovation economy. Its global team of 150 blends deep loyalty domain knowledge with advanced tech, anchored by a culture of retention and trust. Nearly 20% of its workforce has been with the company for more than a decade.

Shaping the Future of Loyalty

Cartera's success has always been grounded in innovation. From AI-powered personalization to targeted merchant bonus platforms, the company helps partners stay ahead and connect with their customers in an evolving landscape.

As Cartera enters its third decade, it remains focused on shaping the next generation of loyalty marketing. Key areas of strategic investment include:



Real-time rewards and personalization

Smarter data analytics for partners

Mobile-first experiences

Deeper financial integrations Greater scale through Rakuten's global reach

"The loyalty space is evolving faster than ever and we're proud to lead the way," said Mazzone. "This next chapter is about leveraging our legacy of trust and innovation to deliver personalized value, build meaningful customer connections, and help our partners thrive in a dynamic, digital-first world."

As part of its 20th anniversary, Cartera also released a new case study spotlighting how a major pharmacy retailer integrated in-store offers into its existing online loyalty program, resulting in a 140% year-over-year increase in the program's GMV. The integration also fueled cross-channel engagement, significantly increasing both new and reactivated shoppers and delivering a substantial lift in overall sales. Read the new case study here .

For more information about Cartera, contact the team or visit cartera .

About Cartera

Since our founding in 2005, Cartera has helped major banks, airlines, and retailers reward members over 3 billion in points and miles annually. We combine our loyalty expertise with leading-edge technology to strategize ways for partners to increase sales and member engagement through programs we customize, build, and deliver. In 2017, Cartera was acquired by Rakuten Rewards, which lent heft to our market share, and to our capability for creating industry-best products and services. Today we are proud to be the single largest source of Shop & Earn offers in the U.S. For more information, visit: cartera .

Media Contact

Carol Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE Cartera