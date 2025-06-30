Element Brooklyn Brings Luxury Fragrance To The Cleaning Aisle
The citrus-forward scent combines mandarin, rosemary, and cedar atlas, for a high-end yet everyday fragrance that is layered with complexity and designed to elevate the everyday. The formula is gentle but effective and safe for most sealed surfaces, including countertops, stovetops, and tile. It provides an alternative to harsh, bleach-based cleaners for daily use. Each concentrated unit makes two full spray bottles, reducing up to 200g of plastic waste while delivering affordable, fragrance-driven cleaning. The Mandarin Crush All Purpose Cleaning line includes:
-
Mandarin Crush All Purpose Cleaner Concentrate ($9.50) : Each bottle yields two full spray refills and helps reduce up to 200g of plastic waste.
Surface Cleaner Spray Bottle ($7.50) : A durable, design-conscious vessel made to be refilled and reused.
For more information on the Mandarin Crush All-Purpose Cleaner, please visit: (live date TBD)
About Element Brooklyn
Element Brooklyn is redefining luxury home fragrance with a collection of refillable soaps, lotions, and candles crafted to minimize waste without compromising on experience. Inspired by cult-favorite scents, each product is designed to deliver the richness and complexity of designer brands, including velvety soaps, nourishing creams, and clean-burning, long-lasting candles hand-poured in Brooklyn. The brand champions sustainability by promoting reuse and precycling, and its partnership with rePurpose Global removes twice as much plastic from the environment as it uses, making luxury not just more attainable but more accountable.
Media Contact:
Rachel Harrison Communications
[email protected]
Lia B
949-870-6668
[email protected]
SOURCE Element Brooklyn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment