Element Brooklyn Brings Luxury Fragrance To The Cleaning Aisle

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "There's a disconnect between how we treat fragrance in personal care and how we ignore it in cleaning products," says Andrew Nicol, Founder of Element Brooklyn. "We created the Mandarin Crush All Purpose Cleaner to close that gap because people want their homes to smell as good as they do. And they shouldn't have to compromise on design, price, or sustainability to get there."

The citrus-forward scent combines mandarin, rosemary, and cedar atlas, for a high-end yet everyday fragrance that is layered with complexity and designed to elevate the everyday. The formula is gentle but effective and safe for most sealed surfaces, including countertops, stovetops, and tile. It provides an alternative to harsh, bleach-based cleaners for daily use. Each concentrated unit makes two full spray bottles, reducing up to 200g of plastic waste while delivering affordable, fragrance-driven cleaning. The Mandarin Crush All Purpose Cleaning line includes:



Mandarin Crush All Purpose Cleaner Concentrate ($9.50) : Each bottle yields two full spray refills and helps reduce up to 200g of plastic waste. Surface Cleaner Spray Bottle ($7.50) : A durable, design-conscious vessel made to be refilled and reused.

For more information on the Mandarin Crush All-Purpose Cleaner, please visit: (live date TBD)

About Element Brooklyn

Element Brooklyn is redefining luxury home fragrance with a collection of refillable soaps, lotions, and candles crafted to minimize waste without compromising on experience. Inspired by cult-favorite scents, each product is designed to deliver the richness and complexity of designer brands, including velvety soaps, nourishing creams, and clean-burning, long-lasting candles hand-poured in Brooklyn. The brand champions sustainability by promoting reuse and precycling, and its partnership with rePurpose Global removes twice as much plastic from the environment as it uses, making luxury not just more attainable but more accountable.

Media Contact:

Rachel Harrison Communications

[email protected]

Lia B

949-870-6668

[email protected]

SOURCE Element Brooklyn