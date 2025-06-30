Readybid Helps Travel Management Companies Power Efficiency & Profit With Competitive Hotel RFP Solutions
CARLSBAD, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a competitive global business travel landscape, Travel Management Companies (TMCs) are under pressure to deliver more value to clients. ReadyBid answers that call with an advanced Hotel RFP platform that empowers TMCs to scale efficiently while offering cutting-edge tools to streamline hotel sourcing.
"Our TMC clients love ReadyBid because it saves them time, improves accuracy, and increases their ROI," says Linda Kapinos, Sr. Manager at Adelman Travel. "From managing multiple client programs to issuing competitive hotel RFPs, ReadyBid is the gold standard."
Unlike legacy systems like Lanyon or Sabre-bound platforms, ReadyBid offers:
-
Unlimited RFPs and users with flat-rate pricing
-
Easy-to-use hotel RFP templates customizable for each client
-
Centralized dashboards for bid tracking and rate benchmarking
-
Built-in support for corporate travel policy alignment
-
Intuitive final agreement tools with rate loading instructions
TMCs using ReadyBid report up to 40% faster program cycles and 25% cost savings compared to previous tools.
With ReadyBid, your TMC isn't just sourcing hotels-it's scaling smarter.
Power your growth with the Hotel RFP tool built for modern travel management.
Explore ReadyBid at
Contact Information
Name: Joseph Friedmann
Email: [email protected]
Phone Number: 858 245 1013
