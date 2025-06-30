Foremost Materials Scientist Releases New Book To Confront Harmful Environmental Myths
"Society has been fed myths about plastics by organizations that often have questionable motives," says Dr. DeArmitt. "It's time to be informed and ground our decisions in solid science rather than sensationalism so that we can finally implement solutions that genuinely benefit our environment."
"This thought-provoking book challenges common misconceptions about plastics with well-researched facts," says Luyi Sun, PhD, a professor at the University of Connecticut. "Dr. DeArmitt presents a compelling, evidence-based perspective on their true role and impact, cutting through media-driven narratives. As an educator, I emphasize to my students that plastics have been indispensable in advancing civilization-the real challenge lies not in the material itself but in how we manage it."
With a career spanning decades, Dr. DeArmitt stands at the forefront of dispelling myths and correcting misinformation pervasive in today's environmental discourse. As a preeminent independent expert on plastic materials formulation, Dr. DeArmitt has spent over 30 years working with highly respected companies, including Fortune 100 firms, to solve their most pressing technical challenges. He is also an award-winning speaker and voted the #1 plastics expert globally. Dr. DeArmitt regularly presents at conferences worldwide, including keynote appearances and live television interviews on major platforms, including CBS 60 Minutes, Sky News, and the BBC.
Legal Disclaimer:
