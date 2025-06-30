Nominations Announced For The Location Managers Guild International Awards
THE NOMINEES FOR THE 12th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
" Anora" (United International Pictures, Neon, Le Pacte, UIP-Dunfilm)
"A Real Pain" (Searchlight Pictures)
"Conclave " (Focus Features)
"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" (Paramount Pictures)
"Twisters" (Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures)
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
"The Apprentice" (Briarcliff Entertainment)
"A Complete Unknown" (Searchlight Pictures)
"Fly Me to the Moon" (Sony Pictures Releasing)
"Gladiator II" (Paramount Pictures, DreamWorks Pictures)
"I'm Still Here" (Sony Pictures Classics, StudioCanal)
"Sinners" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
"The Day of the Jackal" (NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution)
"Landman" (Paramount +)
"The Last of Us" - Season 2 (HBO Max)
"Mobland" (Paramount +)
"Slow Horses" - Season 4 (Apple TV+)
"The Studio" (Apple TV+)
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
"1923" - Season 2 (Paramount+)
"Dark Winds" - Season 3 (AMC)
"Godfather of Harlem" - Season 4 (MGM+)
"Hotel Portofino" - Season 3 (PBS, Beta Film Group)
"One Hundred Years of Solitude" (Netflix)
"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" - Season 2 (AMC)
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TELEVISION ANTHOLOGY, MOW OR LIMITED SERIES
"Adolescence" (Netflix)
"American Primeval" (Netflix)
"Dope Thief" (Apple TV+)
"Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" (NBCUniversal)
"The Penguin" (HBO Max)
"The White Lotus" - Season 3 (HBO Max)
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
Army National Guard: "Uncommon is Calling" (Government PSA)
Diablo IV: "Vessel of Hatred" (Blizzard Entertainment)
Lilo & Stitch : "The Super Bowl Commercial" (Disney)
Orient Express : "Artisan of Travel" (Belmond)
Stella Artois : "David & Dave" (AB InBev)
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
British Columbia Film Commission/Creative BC - "The Last of Us" – Season 2 (HBO Max)
City of Toronto Film Office - "The Handmaid's Tale" – Season 6 (Hulu)
Egypt Film Commission - "Fountain of Youth" (Apple TV+)
Film New Orleans - "Sinners" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Montana Film Office - "1923" – Season 2 (Paramount+)
New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission - "A Complete Unknown" (Searchlight Pictures)
Chairing the 2025 LMGI Awards Committee are John Rakich, LMGI President, and Nancy Haecker, LMGI. Returning as producers of this year's LMGI Awards are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative . For further information about the LMGI Awards, contact Erika Howard at [email protected] .
For Press Credentials : Apply Here
The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by: TITLE: Film Hawaii; DIAMOND: 5 Star Film Locations, Film AlUla, HC Cuisine; GOLD: Greater Zion Film Commission, Pacific Production Services; SILVER: Church's Texas Chicken, Hollywood Locations, Local 399, Los Angeles Center Studios, Placer Lake Tahoe Film Office, Production Security Services, Quixote, Riverside County Film Commission, Trilith Studios; BRONZE: AFCI Association of Film Commissioners International, City of West Hollywood Film Office, Directors Guild of Canada - British Columbia, Frames TV & Production Services, Inland Empire Film Services, San Antonio Film & Music Commission, Screen Scotland, Studio Air & Power; MEDIA SPONSORS: Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, SHOOTMagazine|SHOOTonline, The Location Guide, Screen International, The Wrap.
ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)
The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities. We promote awareness of the location professionals' place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers or Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations.
For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI ), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild ), and X (@TheLMGI ).
LMGI WEBSITE: LocationManagers
AWARDS: LocationManagers/awards
RULES AND REGS: LocationManagers/rules-regulations
FAQS: LocationManagers/submission-faq
MEDIA CONTACTS
Weissman/Markovitz Communications . 818.760.8995
Cheri Warner . [email protected]
Andy Aguinada . [email protected]
PRESS CREDENTIALS : Apply Here
SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING/TICKETS CONTACT:
IngleDodd Media – Awards Department
[email protected]. 310.207.4410 x245
SPONSORSHIP MEDIA KIT: LMGI Awards Media Kit 2025
LMGI CONTACT :
Erika Howard . [email protected]
TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:
Marley Wittuck . [email protected]
