Robotlab Inc. Recognized As A Top 3 Franchise Brand For 2025 By The Franchise Consulting Company

"Humbled to lead RobotLAB Inc., which was just recognized as one of the top 3 franchise brands for 2025," said Elad Inbar, CEO of RobotLAB. "Last year, we were ranked in the top 10, and this year, we've earned a spot in the top 3. It's a remarkable achievement, and we're excited to continue our journey toward becoming the top brand in the industry next year!"

Currently, RobotLAB boasts 36 franchised locations nationwide and is rapidly expanding its reach. The company's success is driven by its leadership in educational robotics and cutting-edge AI technologies. RobotLAB has revolutionized how robotics and advanced technology are utilized in education and business, providing innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of various sectors.

Looking ahead, RobotLAB is actively seeking partners who are interested in taking on key metro areas and joining the team that leads the last mile of robotics and AI. With an expanding franchise network, the company is poised for continued growth, and it invites passionate individuals to become part of this exciting journey.

The RobotLAB team, alongside their franchisees, is eager to build on this momentum and aim for the number one spot in 2026.

For more information on RobotLAB and franchise opportunities, please visit .

About RobotLAB Inc.

RobotLAB Inc. is a leader in educational robotics and cutting-edge technology, offering innovative products and services to schools, businesses, and individuals looking to enhance their operations and learning environments. The company is committed to fostering a culture of innovation, creativity, and forward-thinking solutions. With a rapidly expanding network of 36 franchise locations nationwide, RobotLAB is set to continue its growth as one of the most recognized and respected brands in the franchise industry.

Media Contact:

Berkan Dincer

[email protected]

[email protected]

214-676-4155



SOURCE RobotLAB Inc