Global Conference For Israel To Draw Thousands To South Florida
Leading speakers from Israel will also share first-hand accounts about the realities on the ground two years after the devastating terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023, and provide updates about rebuilding initiatives underway in Israel's North and South.
"Through every challenge, we have overcome, fueled by an unshakable spirit and an unbreakable bond with our ancient homeland," said Local Event Chairs Ariel and Josh Deitchman and Loren and Eric Stein. "Now, more than ever, Israel needs us, and we need Israel. Our Global Conference for Israel is more than just a gathering-it's a call to action, a celebration of resilience, and a reaffirmation of our eternal connection to our land and people of Israel. Together, we will celebrate Israel's future by uplifting stories of strength, solidarity, and shared destiny."
From dozens of intimate breakout discussions to large-scale plenaries featuring keynote addresses by esteemed speakers from across the globe, the conference will offer attendees the opportunity to engage meaningfully with those who have helped shape Israel's past, present, and future.
Conference headliners (in formation) include:
-
Journalist and New York Times Bestselling Author Douglas Murray
United States Congressman (NY-15) Rep. Ritchie Torres
International Broadcaster & Advocate Erin Molan
Israeli Diplomat Amb. Ido Aharoni Aronoff
Former NBA All-Star Eddy Curry
Kansas City Chiefs' Hall of Famer Nick Lowery
Nova Music Festival Survivor Ofri Reiner
Comedians Mario Adrion and Joel Chasnoff
The conference will include over 100 sessions tailored for the diverse array of attendees, including college students, faculty members, young professionals, older adults, rabbinical attendees, major philanthropists, those beyond the Jewish faith, and more.
Additionally, a variety of unique experiences will be included throughout the conference, including an Israel Expo with complimentary swag and Israeli goods for sale, an evening of comedy, a movie night, a catered Shabbat dinner, a young-professionals after party, a "Chopped"-style cooking competition, and an exclusive musical performance by Israel's beloved Special in Uniform Band.
"This conference is about building partnerships, reaffirming commitments, and leaving with a deeper sense of purpose-and pride-for what we can achieve together," said National Conference Co-chair Ken Segel. "The Global Conference for Israel is a beacon of light, drawing dreamers, defenders, and doers who believe that the story of the Jewish people is still unfolding-and that by coming together, we Unite for Israel's future with vision and purpose."
For more information, including a full list of speakers, Conference Chairs, and programming (in formation), or to register for the Global Conference for Israel, visit jnf/global .
