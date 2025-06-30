Helpt Unveils Helptflow+: The Enhanced Help Desk Solution That Works The Way You Want

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Since launching HelpFlow last November, we've seen incredible results," says Matthew Pincus, co-founder of Helpt . "But we've listened closely to our partners' feedback and learned that some want even more flexibility, especially when it comes to tools and integrations. That's where HelptFlow+ comes in."

Key Features and Benefits of HelptFlow+:



Remote Access Flexibility: With HelptFlow, our agents can remote into devices without requiring the user to install our tool. With HelptFlow+, we can work within your preferred remote access tool.

Direct PSA Integration: Say goodbye to tokenized emails. HelptFlow+ integrates directly with your PSA to create and update tickets natively, so you never lack visibility. Expanded Login Support: Helpt has added CIPP to its list of supported password/access management systems and has partnered with Traceless for end-user identity verification.

HelptFlow+ is purpose-built for IT support providers and POS resellers who want their technical support to feel truly in-house, using the same tools, speaking the same language, and delivering the same excellent customer service experience.

To learn more about HelptFlow+ visit gethelpt/solutions/helptflow

About Helpt

Helpt delivers 24x7, US-based IT support that operates as a seamless extension of your team. Our skilled experts provide help desk services that boost customer experiences and ease operational strain, so you can focus on growth while we handle support.

Buy back your time with Helpt.

