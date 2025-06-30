374Water Provides Update For Deployment Of Airscwo Technology At Orange County, California Sanitation District

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AirSCWO 6 System Fully Manufactured and Undergoing Factory Acceptance Testing

DURHAM, N.C., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water”) (the“Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced continued progress in development of its systems and is providing an updated timeline for the deployment of its AirSCWO 6 System to the Orange County Sanitation (“OC San”) District Plant No. 1.

To improve its waste management and resource recovery practices, OC San is partnering with 374Water to deploy the Company's groundbreaking AirSCWO technology. OC San processes over 180 million gallons of wastewater daily, serving over 2.6 million people. Currently, over 525 wet tons of Class B biosolids produced by OC San are transported to sites in California and Arizona for agricultural reuse every day. The AirSCWO system offers an advanced approach to biosolids destruction which in the future could allow OC San to eliminate the need for offsite biosolids reuse.

This updated timeline follows 374Water's further AirSCWO system ruggedization, system design, process improvements, and technology upgrades made during operations in Orlando, FL.

Project Plan for Orange County Sanitation

The AirSCWO 6 system deployment and payment schedule with OC San will follow the mutually agreed-upon timeline:

The manufacturing of OC San's AirSCWO 6 system was completed in June 2025, delayed by temporary supply chain disruptions.The AirSCWO 6 will begin an internal FAT in July 2025, which is expected to be completed in 30-60 days. This process will include the customer FAT, and will ensure that the system meets all OC San performance specifications prior to deployment.Received approval in June for the suggested permitting strategy and provisional consent to the proposed permitting timeline necessary to operate our system at OC San.Beginning mobilization for transporting the AirSCWO 6 system from our manufacturing facility in Orlando, Florida, to OC San's Plant No. 1 in Fountain Valley, California. The final system will then be installed with previously staged systems and components in September 2025.Immediately following mobilization, the AirSCWO 6 system will be commissioned on-site at OC San District Plant No. 1.

These combined milestones correspond to approximately $1.3 million in projected revenue by the end of the year.

“We are incredibly proud to have begun mobilizing the AirSCWO 6 for transport to OC San,” said Chris Gannon, President and CEO of 374Water.“The system will undergo FAT to ensure its performance is verified against specifications, confirms compliance, and reduces on-site commissioning time. Despite some delays in manufacturing due to temporary supply chain disruptions, we are executing on our milestones.”

“We are encouraged by OC San's expressed interest in evaluating upgrading to larger scale units upon completion of the operational period of the AirSCWO 6. We continue to work closely with the team at OC San and look forward to additional milestone updates in the months to come,” concluded Gannon.

Operational Plan and Future Expansion

This AirSCWO 6 system deployment to OC San will be fully staffed with 374Water engineers and operators, who will manage the first six months of system operations. During this period, the Company will complete a Controlled Performance Study designed to evaluate the technical and operational parameters of the AirSCWO 6 system under critical commercial operating conditions. The 374Water team will also train OC San staff to operate the AirSCWO 6 system. Following this initial period, OC San staff will take over operation of the system, supported by 374Water engineers for an additional six months. Upon one year of operations, OC San will evaluate results to determine the potential for upgrading to the larger AirSCWO 30 system, which will be designed to process up to 30 wet tons of biosolids per day. This collaboration underscores OC San's commitment to innovative and sustainable resource practices, setting the stage for broader adoption of advanced waste destruction technologies in the future.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting and follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to the relating to the timing to test and mobilize our AirSCWO system to OC San, our ability to destroy biosolids and other waste streams, OC San purchasing additional AirSCWO systems, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

...

