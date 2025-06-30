Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Changes In The Management Board Of Admirals Group AS


2025-06-30 08:46:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS has decided to recall Mr. Lauri Reinberg from his position as a member of the Management Board. This decision took effect as of 26 June 2025, with Mr. Reinberg's authorizations terminating on 25 June 2025.

Effective 26 June 2025, the Management Board will continue its work with the following members: Alexander Tsikhilov, Eduard Kelvet, Anton Tikhomirov, Andrey Koks.

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

