Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Change Of Address


2025-06-30 08:46:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 June 2025

Corporate Announcement No. 56 /2025

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Change of address

As of 7 July 2025, the company Jyske Realkredit A/S will change address to

Kalvebod Brygge 3

DK- 1560 Copenhagen V

Contact

Questions may be addressed to Director, Head of Rating and IR Christian Bech-Ravn, tel +45 89 89 92 25.


MENAFN30062025004107003653ID1109741439

