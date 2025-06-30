Nearly 1,500 Cows Were Sacrificed During Eid In Dhubri: Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 30 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that nearly 1,500 cows were sacrificed during Eid in Dhubri district, however, this fact was largely overlooked.

He told reporters here,“There was mass sacrifice of cows in Dhubri district during Eid al-Adha in the name of 'Qurbani', which refers to the ritual of animal sacrifice performed by Muslims."

"I have learnt that around 1,450 cows were sacrificed. This was very painful and I cannot accept that. Moreover, this mass sacrifice of cows was largely overlooked by media outlets also,” he claimed.

The CM alleged that there was not much discussion about the sacrifice of such a huge number of cows on social media platforms also.

“We must respect animals and people should feel the pain after witnessing mass sacrifice of cows,” he added.

Recently, more than 150 individuals were arrested in connection with the communal unrest in Dhubri district following Eid celebrations.

The tensions in Dhubri erupted after cattle remains were reportedly found near a temple during Eid al-Adha, sparking widespread disturbances and raising concerns over communal harmony in the sensitive border district.

"The mastermind has been identified. So far, over 150 arrests have been made, and investigations are progressing swiftly," the Chief Minister stated, emphasising the state government's firm stance against those inciting communal violence.

Sarma reiterated that shoot-at-sight orders during the night curfew remain in effect, underscoring the administration's zero-tolerance policy towards any attempt to disrupt public order.

He also revealed that the state is in talks with the Indian Army to establish a permanent military base in Dhubri - a move aimed at strengthening long-term security in the volatile area.

“We are in discussions with the appropriate authorities. A permanent Army camp in Dhubri would significantly enhance security and help maintain peace,” Sarma said.

He further added that Intelligence and police operations are being intensified across key locations to prevent any recurrence of violence.