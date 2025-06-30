Frequent Bridge Collapses: IIT Experts To Train Bihar Engineers

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 30 (IANS) Taking frequent incidents of bridge collapse in Bihar seriously, the state government has initiated steps by organising specialised training for all engineers under the Rural Works Department, conducted by IIT experts on Monday.

The workshop aims to equip engineers with advanced technical guidelines to improve the quality and safety of bridges and prevent future collapses.

“Last year, the government faced severe criticism after major bridges collapsed. Now, there will be no compromise on quality. IIT experts are guiding our engineers to build durable and safe bridges, and such workshops will be organised in future as well,” said Rural Work Minister Ashok Chaudhary while addressing the media in Patna on Monday.

Responding to Tejashwi Yadav's accusation that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is trying to“woo” the Muslim vote bank amid the Waqf Board controversy, Minister Ashok Chaudhary said:“Such rhetoric suits those who consider themselves contractors of the 'M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) equation'. Muslim brothers should reflect on what was done for minorities during the 15 years of RJD rule. How many universities, schools, or training centres were opened for minorities? How many jobs were provided?”

He emphasised that Nitish Kumar's government has worked concretely for minority communities, focusing on education, training, and employment.

“We believe in inclusive development. Our leader has clearly said that work will be done for those who vote, and for those who don't vote either. We practice politics of development, not caste and religion,” he said.

Responding to Tejashwi Yadav's statement that“Nitish Kumar did nothing in 20 years,” Ashok Chaudhary directly challenged the RJD leader to an open debate.

“Tejashwi Yadav should specify what Nitish Kumar did not do. I am ready for an open debate with him on this issue. Making false statements has become a habit for the opposition, but the people of Bihar are watching and understanding everything,” Chaudhary added.