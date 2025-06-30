SPR Receives Fourth Consecutive Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Based on employee feedback highlighting strong corporate culture -

CLEVELAND, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year in a row, SPR has been recognized as a Top Workplace by Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces. This recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. The confidential survey uniquely measures key aspects of the employee experience, including alignment with the company, feeling respected and supported, opportunities for growth and empowerment to perform.

SPR ranked fifth in the midsize business category and Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR was honored with the leadership award in the category. The leadership award highlight leaders who inspire, set a clear direction, and foster a culture of trust and engagement.

“We have experienced rapid growth over the past four years, while delivering on our commitment to provide pain relief to patients across the country which is a tremendous testament to our company culture and the team at SPR,” said Maria Bennett.“I am very proud of the environment we have created and thankful for SPR's outstanding employees who make our success possible as we continue to innovate and improve pain relief.”

This fourth consecutive Northeast Ohio Top Workplace award follows a series of accolades for SPR and its leadership in recent years recognizing the meaningful impact of culture on success, including:



USA Today Top Workplaces Award

Crain's Cleveland Business Fast 50

RedHawk 50 Award presented to Maria Bennett (Miami University)

Cleveland Business Journal Women of Influence (Maria Bennett) Crain's Cleveland Business 40 Under 40 to Ben Austin, CFO/COO



About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNSTM option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain - without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information .

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR's Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients' lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life.TM

More information can be found at .

