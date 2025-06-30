NV5 Awarded $20 Million In New York City Park Facilities Design And Construction Management Contracts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded over $20 million in engineering design and construction management contracts by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation to support parks and recreation facility improvements. These awards continue NV5's 20-year relationship designing and overseeing the construction of New York City's more than 1,700 parks and recreational spaces.

NV5 engineers, landscape architects, inspectors, and construction managers will support the agency's initiatives to reconstruct and renovate recreation centers, greenways, sports facilities, parks, playgrounds, and public open spaces throughout New York City. These improvements will enhance user experience and quality of life, providing residents and visitors with attractive, inclusive, and resilient amenities for a variety of indoor and outdoor recreational programs.

“For over two decades, Parks has put their trust in NV5 to provide professional engineering, landscape architecture, open space planning, and construction management services for a wide variety of public facilities throughout the five boroughs of New York City,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “New York City Parks and Recreation is responsible for over 30,000 acres and more than 5,000 individual properties, and we are proud to support their commitment to providing accessible, high-quality recreational opportunities that improve well-being and quality of life.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of tech-enabled engineering, testing, inspection, and consulting solutions for the built environment. The Company specializes in engineering design, asset management, and geospatial data analytics to support infrastructure resilience and building systems performance throughout the entire asset lifecycle. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at Also visit the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the“Risk Factors” set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Executive Vice President, Strategic Growth & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ...



Source: NV5 Global, Inc.