Dr. Luzelena Rivers Honored By Alief ISD For Community Impact And Leadership

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. LuzElena Rivers, CEO of Amera and Houston Chair of the Enterprising Women Foundation, was honored by Alief ISD Superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays at the Alief ISD Business Partner Appreciation Breakfast. The recognition highlighted her steadfast dedication to fostering partnerships and giving back to the community.

The event, held to celebrate the incredible contributions of business partners in the region, highlighted Dr. Rivers' dedication to fostering collaboration and empowering those around her, especially through her influential work with the Enterprising Women Foundation. Under her visionary leadership, Dr. Rivers bridges the gap between business and community engagement, inspiring growth and collective success.

“It's truly an honor to be recognized in a room filled with passionate community leaders and business partners who share a commitment to making a lasting impact,” said Dr. Rivers.“At Amera, and through our work with the Enterprising Women Foundation, we aim to create meaningful change, ensuring that each partnership brings value to the people we serve.”

About Amera

Founded by CEO Dr. LuzElena Rivers, Amera is revolutionizing medical transportation by offering a safer, more personalized alternative to traditional ride-sharing services. Specializing in ambulatory day surgery transportation, Amera pairs patients with CNA's or nurses to ensure compassionate, professional care during transit to ambulatory medical procedures. Driven by a mission to enhance accessibility and deliver unmatched care, Amera is setting a new standard for dependable and high-quality medical transport services, making a meaningful impact on patients' lives across United States.

About the Enterprising Women Foundation

The Enterprising Women Foundation is a global organization dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs and business leaders through mentorship, recognition, and community-driven initiatives, guided by its President, Monica Smiley. As the Houston Chair of the Foundation's Mentoring Program, Dr. Rivers plays a pivotal role in inspiring and shaping the next generation of female leaders.

Enterprising Women is dedicated to empowering high school girls by creating STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) opportunities, especially for those who may lack access to role models or mentors. With STEM industries driving future innovation, young women's participation in fields like technology and engineering remains low. The Foundation uses its network of successful women entrepreneurs to connect inspiring leaders with young women-many of whom are the first in their families to attend college or come from underserved communities.

Through its programs, the Enterprising Women Foundation fosters ambition, builds connections, and works toward a more inclusive future in entrepreneurship and STEM.

