Archetypes Of Virtue: A Two-Day Memory Parlor On Intention, Symbolic Memory, And The Korean War

- Randall Olson - Board Member of the Cora di Brazzà FoundationPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Cora di Brazzà Foundation proudly announces its fifth annual Memory Parlor, Archetypes of Virtue, a two-day gathering dedicated to symbolic memory, virtuous decision-making, and the healing of historical trauma. Taking place July 23–24, the event will be held at two landmark venues: the Philadelphia Masonic Temple (Day 1) and The Philip Jaisohn Memorial House (Day 2). This year's theme invites cross-cultural and interdisciplinary reflection on how intention, imagination, and memory shape personal and collective transformation.Organized in remembrance of four major anniversaries-the 75th of the Korean War, the 150th of Carl Jung's birth, the 90th of the Roerich Pact (Treaty on the Protection of Artistic and Scientific Institutions and Historic Monuments), and the 25th of UN Security Council Resolution 1325, which brings women into decision-making processes to advance peace and security-Archetypes of Virtue offers a contemplative space to examine how inner and outer worlds mirror and shape one another through conscience and symbolic meaning.Day 1: Archetypes, Intention, and the Refuge of MemoryThe first day centers on the moral and imaginative dimensions of intention-how symbolic patterns of meaning influence decision-making, cultural memory, and the pursuit of moral reflection and cultural meaning. Drawing from Jungian psychology, Buddhist philosophy, and the spiritual values at the heart of the Roerich Pact, the program treats memory not as passive recollection but as a shaping force in the cultivation of virtue. Through presentations, dialogue, and engagement with sacred iconography, participants will explore how symbolic memory helps individuals and communities navigate moral challenges, loss, and the search for direction. The day will also examine sacred iconography in tandem with the specific decisions of moral exemplars, inviting participants to reflect on how inner imagery and outer action shape virtuous lives. Reflections will consider how virtue is developed, remembered, and transmitted across traditions and historical moments.Day 2: No Gun Ri, Moral Injury, and Conscience at WarDay 2 turns to the Korean War, with a focus on the No Gun Ri massacre, one of the conflict's most obscured atrocities, in which U.S. forces killed South Korean civilians in July 1950. This gathering marks a historic milestone: the first public release of the English translation of Chung Eun-yong's memoir, Forgotten Pain : An Untold Story of the Korean War. Proudly published by the Cora di Brazzà Foundation, Chung's memoir recounts a father's search for truth following the loss of his children. His testimony helped launch the No Gun Ri Movement, which continues through the No Gun Ri Peace Park-a memorial and educational site dedicated to human rights and nonviolence. Our new translation was recently recognized by History as one of five essential books on the Korean War. In addition to discussing the memoir, this day will also explore the concept of moral injury-the psychological and moral harm caused when deeply held values are violated-as well as cases of conscientious objection during the Korean War. Through testimony, dialogue, and contemplative inquiry, the day invites participants into a shared reckoning with the unresolved legacies of war-and a collective search for refuge, virtuous action, and transformation through memory. The afternoon of Day 2 will occur at the historic Philip Jaisohn Memorial House in Media, PA. Transportation to/from Media will be provided.For more information about the event, including a draft agenda and registration link, please visit archetypesofvirtue .

