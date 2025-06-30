2025 Webb County commercial property % increase in taxable value by value range

Webb houses valued above/below market value

2025 Webb County single family % increase by value range

Laredo Metro home price appreciation vs Webb increase %

O'Connor discusses Webb County's residential and commercial property values increase in 2025.

LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / --The Webb County property market reassessment shows high increases for residential property values up to 6.0% and commercial values up to 28.8%. In 2025, property owners in Webb County are expected to face high tax bills. However, property owners can appeal their high property taxes for a chance at a reduction and secure cash flow.Residential Values Rise by 6.0% In Webb County Tax AssessmentsThe Webb County property market has experienced a high increase averaging 6.0% and the 2025 notice market value amounted to $13.915 billion. The graph shows a clear relationship between the higher the value ranges, the higher the percentage increase. For example, homes worth $250k or less resulted in a 4.7% increase, meanwhile homes priced between $250k to $500k increased by 6.7%. Homes priced at $1.5 million and more had the greatest increase of 21.5%, climbing from $320 million to $389 million.Across the board, all home values have increased for Webb County. The average assessment increase for homes per square footage reached 6.0%. Homes with a square footage between 2,000 to 3,999 resulted in 5.8% increase, the lowest percentage, and yet the 2025 notice market value is $5 billion. The highest assessment increase belongs to residences that measure 8,000 or more square footage, reaching 16.7%. Homes of 4,000 to 5,999 square footage had a medium increase of 6.6%, rising from $573 million to $611 million.According to the graph, most homes built had similar increases with a few exceptions. Homes that were built in 2021 and later had the greatest increase of 23.6% with the 2025 notice market value resulting in $1.310 billion. Homes that were constructed with an unknown or“other” built category resulted in a 5.9% decline. In comparison, this same category experienced an increase of 16% for 2024. Homes built between 1981 to 2000 reached a 4.7% increase, from $3.843 billion to $4.024 billion.The Webb CAD identified 2,301 residential accounts for 2025. Out of those accounts, 27% or 613 houses were overvalued, and 73% or 1,688 houses were valued at or below market value.Webb County Commercial Property Taxes Rise 28.8% in 2025During the 2025 tax year in Webb County, the taxable value assessments of commercial property per value range increased. The average commercial property value assessment inflated by 28.8%, growing from $9 billion to $11 billion. The greater the commercial value range, the greater the increase in taxable value. Homes with a value range of $500k or less resulted in 10.2% increase. The greatest value increase was 48.1% for homes valued over $5 million, rising from $3 billion to $5 billion. Properties priced between $500k to $1 million reached a 12.1% increase.For commercial properties based on property type, some properties saw substantial increases in value from the previous year. In particular, retail properties reached a soaring 42.1% increase, from $831 million to $1.181 billion. Following closely behind, warehouse properties reached 35.2% in 2025. One of the lowest assessments increases belongs to office properties with 19.3% and the 2025 notice market value of $1.054 billion.Per Webb CAD assessments, all categories of commercial properties with listed construction years saw a noticeable increase in assessments in 2025. Properties built in 2021 and later had the highest assessment increase reaching 96.8% and the notice market value was $1.474 billion. Property built between 1961 to 1980 and between 2001 to 2020 had similar increases of 24.0% and 24.5% respectively. Although the lowest value increase, commercial property constructed before 1960 still reached a significant growth of 16.2%.Webb CAD Commercial Valuations Increased by x% compared to WSJ ArticleGreen Street Real Estate, a prominent Wall Street firm, has published research revealing a significant discrepancy in the 2025 commercial property tax reassessment conducted by Webb CAD. The appraisal district cites a high increase of 28.8% in commercial property values, while Green Street's most recent analysis resulted in a 21% drop in U.S. property values since March 2022.Webb County Apartment Property Values Soared By x%In 2025, property tax assessments for apartment buildings in Webb County rose sharply by 23.4%, climbing from $1.221 billion to $1.507 billion. The most dramatic jump was seen in apartment buildings constructed in 2021 or later, whose assessed value surged by 71.5%, from $61 million to $105 million. Apartments built between 1961 and 1980 recorded the second-highest increase at 31.4%. Meanwhile, the smallest gain, just 9.9%, was observed in buildings constructed between 1981 and 2000. Apartments categorized as others also had a low increase of 0.7%.Property tax assessments in Webb County for 2025 saw an average increase of 23.4%. Notably, standard apartment properties experienced significant jumps. Regular apartments rose sharply by 26.7%, while tier 2 apartments saw a more modest increase of 8.3%. The total assessed value of regular apartments grew from $1.003 billion to $1.271 billion.19.3% Increase in Assessments for 2025 Webb County Office BuildingsIn 2025, office buildings in Webb County saw an average assessed value increase of 19.3%, rising from $883 million to $1.054 billion. The most significant growth occurred among buildings constructed in 2021 or later, with values jumping from $64 million to $93 million - a 44.9% increase. In contrast, office buildings built between 1961 and 1980 experienced a more modest rise of 8.4%, though this was still higher than the 3% increase recorded in 2024. Across all construction years, office buildings experienced an increase in their assessed values.In 2025, Webb County experienced notable increases in property tax assessments for office buildings, affecting various categories within the commercial real estate sector. The“off bldg” category experienced the largest jump, rising by 20.6% from $724 million to $873 million. Medical buildings also saw a substantial increase of 13.2%, with valuations growing from $159 million to $180 million.Nueces CAD Retail Tax Assessments Up by 21.1%Retail property values in Webb County saw an average increase of 42.1% in 2025. The final market value for 2024 was $831 million, rising to $1.181 billion in the 2025 notice market value. The largest jump, at 70.6%, occurred in retail properties built between 1981 and 2000. Not far behind were properties built between 1961 and 1980, which also increased by 70.6%, growing from $94 million to $160 million. Retail properties classified as“other” experienced the smallest gain at 10.7%, contributing $229 million to the 2025 notice market value.In 2025, retail property tax assessments in Webb County experienced notable increases across various subtypes. Malls experienced the most dramatic growth, with valuations rising from $104 million to $258 million - a 148.7% increase. Community shopping centers also saw a notable rise of 135.2%, reaching a total assessed value of $127 million. In contrast, single tenant properties had the smallest increase at 12.5%, despite the overall upward trend.Webb CAD Warehouse Tax Assessments Increased Greatly by 35.2%Warehouse properties, when analyzed by year built, showed an average assessed value increase of 35.2%, rising from $3.304 billion to $4.467 billion. In Webb County, most warehouse building owners experienced significant increases, with the exception of properties built before 1960 and those constructed between 1961 and 1980. Warehouses built in 2021 or later saw the most dramatic jump, with a 107.2% increase. In contrast, properties built before 1960 experienced only a modest 3.4% rise. Additionally, warehouses classified under the“other” category posted a substantial 65% increase, reaching a 2025 notice market value of $3.840 million.Per Webb CAD, market values for warehouse subtypes increased by 35.2% in 2025 overall. Mega warehouse buildings saw a 67% rise, from $643 million to $1.073 billion. Although a high increase itself, in comparison mini warehouses experienced a more moderate increase of 18.1%. Regular warehouses experienced an increase of 27.8%, $3.295 notice market value for 2025.Webb County Assessments Show Great Growth as Laredo Metro Single-Family Property Values DeclineIn the 2025 property tax reassessment, residential property values in Webb County experienced a 6.0% increase. Meanwhile, the Laredo metro area experienced a 2.0% decrease in property values between January 2024 and January 2025.Insights into WCAD's 2025 Webb County Property Tax RevaluationAt present, residential property values in Webb County are experiencing a substantial 6.0% increase, as reported by the property values. However, commercial property owners will experience even higher increases in property values, reaching 28.8%. The appraisal district reports a substantial increase of 28.8% in commercial property values for property tax assessments. However, Green Street Real Estate's most recent analysis indicates a 21% decline in U.S. property values since March 2022. In the 2025 property tax reassessment, Webb County recorded a 6.0% rise in residential property values. Conversely, property values in the Laredo metro area declined by 2.0% from January 2024 to January 2025.About O'Connor:O'Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O'Connor's possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O'Connor's core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O'Connor's Property Tax Protection Program TM. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Patrick O'Connor, President

O'Connor

+ + +1 713-375-4128

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.