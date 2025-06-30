Flutterwave Named To TIME100 Most Influential Companies List For Second Time, Highlighting Global Payments Influence

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Africa's leading payments technology company returns to this global list after its 2021 debut.

Flutterwave, Africa's leading payment technology company, has been named among theof 2025. This marks the second time the company has received this prestigious global honor. Flutterwave joins global leaders such as Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Netflix, OpenAI, Universal Music Group, and others in the list's TITANS category.

TIME reveals the fifth-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting companies making an extraordinary impact around the world today. To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 105 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

Founded in 2016, Flutterwave was first included on the TIME100 list in 2021. This followed a historic campaign that helped thousands of businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to sell online. Its 2025 return testifies to the company's ongoing influence as a fintech leader, transforming payments across Africa and beyond.

The company has remained committed to connecting Africa through seamless payments. It empowers individuals and businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Today, its solutions power growth across diverse sectors. These include cross-border remittance, e-commerce, travel, payroll, and hospitality.

“Being recognized by TIME once again is a true honor. It's a testament to our team's incredible work. We've moved from building infrastructure to enabling global-scale solutions. Flutterwave today isn't just powering payments; we're shaping Africa's financial future and connecting the continent to the world.”

In the past year, Flutterwave significantly expanded its global presence. The company now has technology reach in over 34 African countries. Nearly fifty percent of its customers received payments in new markets in 2024. Additionally, it launched operations in new markets such as Bahrain, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia for a leading global ride-hailing giant to expand in those countries. This positions Flutterwave as one of the few African fintech companies with such extensive technology reach.

Additionally, the company's flagship remittance product, SendApp by Flutterwave, has scaled rapidly across the US, UK, and the EU. It creates faster, more affordable ways for Africans in the diaspora to send money to family and friends back home. Notably, Send App received 20 additional licenses in the US, now holding 34 such licenses across the country. This, combined with partnerships, gave the brand near-complete US coverage. The company also built a strengthened executive team. It recently introduced a focused growth strategy centered on profitability and continued market penetration and expansion.

This TIME's 2025 list follows a wave of recent global and regional accolades. Notably, Flutterwave ranked first on Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies list for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Earlier this year, it was recognized for the second consecutive year in the FXC Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies.