Turkish Investment Fund To Back Infrastructure Growth Along Middle Corridor

The Turkish Investment Fund (TIF) plans to contribute to the development of robust infrastructure projects along the Middle Corridor or Trans Caspian International Transport Route over the long term, TIF President Bagdat Amraev stated during his speech at the Global Transport Connectivity Forum held in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

Amraev emphasized that the Middle Corridor is gradually emerging as a central trade route, with governments in the region increasing investments in transportation and logistics infrastructure.

“These national efforts must be integrated into regional coordination and broader international cooperation to transform the corridor into a more stable and competitive alternative for global cross-border trade,” he said.

Highlighting TIF's strategic priorities, Amraev noted that supporting economic integration and connectivity among Turkic states remains a key objective for the Fund. In the coming years, TIF will focus on promoting partnerships with both public and private sectors and co-financing opportunities aimed at strengthening regional connectivity.

The TIF president also mentioned that in the initial stages, the Fund may support“soft connectivity” initiatives along the Middle Corridor and hopes to participate in“hard infrastructure” projects in the future.

The Middle Corridor is a vital transport and trade route linking Asia and Europe that passes through several regional countries. It offers an alternative to the traditional North-South and South routes.

Starting from China, the corridor traverses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor provides a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, connecting eastern Asia, including China, directly to Europe.