Specialized Water‐Utility Equipment Damaged In Odesa By Drone Attack
“Most of these are vehicles belonging to our repair crews, which employees use not only to get to accident sites, but also to transport everything they need for repair work,” the report said.
The attack also damaged an excavator, tank trucks, and sludge pumps. The premises of the repair shop, auto electricians, and motorists were completely destroyed along with the equipment.
The water utility company noted that drivers and mechanics on duty rushed to extinguish the flames from the tankers before the arrival of the State Emergency Service so that the fire would not destroy all the equipment, and evacuated the surviving vehicles.
No employees of the institution were injured.Read also: Lyceum teacher and her husband killed in Odesa drone strike
However, it is noted that after this attack, transport logistics and the work of the water utility's emergency teams will be somewhat complicated.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Odesa region, due to the Russian strike, the village was left without a high school, and three villages were left without a clinic.
Photo: Infoksvodokanal
