Azerbaijan Plans Power Grid Expansion For Nation's Khojaly Villages
Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) has initiated work on a project that will provide both external and internal power connections to the villages of Khanyurdu, Tazabina, Dashbulaq, and Badara, including the construction of a 35 kV transmission line and the installation of complete transformer modules (CTM).
The project is currently being executed as part of a broader
strategic initiative aimed at revitalizing electrical
infrastructure within the residential sectors of Khojavend,
Aghdara, and Khojaly.
Azerishig OJSC has announced that it is actively engaged in the contractor selection phase for the project, with preliminary financial projections indicating a budgetary requirement of 2.86 million manat ($1.68 million).
