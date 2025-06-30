Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Alerts Armenia's Inaccurate Mine Maps Threaten Lives


2025-06-30 08:06:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Armenia's failure to provide accurate maps of mined areas poses a serious threat to the civilian population, a publication of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on a social network said, Trend reports.

It was emphasized that on June 30, in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, namely in Aghdam, a mine incident occurred, as a result of which a police officer was seriously injured. The policeman injured in the mine explosion had his right leg amputated. Thus, since the beginning of the Second Karabakh War in 2020 and up to now, 399 people have fallen victim to mines.

"Armenia's refusal to provide complete and accurate mine maps poses a serious threat to everyone living in these territories. The international community must not remain silent in the face of these ongoing violations," the publication reads.

