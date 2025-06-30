403
Lebanese Pres.: Regional Conditions Require UNIFIL Presence
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, June 30 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun affirmed on Monday that current conditions in Lebanon and the region require the continued presence of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the south.
The Lebanese presidency said in a statement that during a meeting with UNIFIL's new commander, Major General Diodato Abagnara, Aoun condemned Israeli violations, including continued occupation of five hills in the south and the failure to release Lebanese detainees, calling these actions clear breaches of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
He emphasized its role in working with the Lebanese army to maintain security and stability, which he described as essential for regional peace.
He highlighted the importance of the partnership between UNIFIL and the Lebanese army, as well as the humanitarian and social impact of the force, which provides jobs for over 500 Lebanese families.
Abagnara assumed his new duties as Commander of UNIFIL on the June, 24, after having previously held several leadership positions within the international forces in the south.
Lebanon, on Friday, officially requested the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate for one year starting from August 31, 2025. (end)
