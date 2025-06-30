Apollo Announces Olympus Housing Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Homebuilder Finance Strategy Led by Industry Veteran Andrew Brausa

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the launch of Olympus Housing Capital (“Olympus” or the“Company”), a new homebuilder finance strategy. Olympus is an affiliate of Apollo and focuses on providing capital solutions to homebuilders across the United States to finance land acquisition and development work required to transform entitled residential land into finished lots ready for home construction. Olympus is led by CEO Andrew Brausa, an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in residential housing.

Olympus operates at the intersection of multiple secular tailwinds including the structural under-supply of single-family homes and homebuilder finance increasingly relying upon customized private financing solutions. Olympus' originations are backed by capital from Apollo-managed funds and affiliated balance sheets, and the Company will target both public and private homebuilder customers who increasingly require scaled capital partners to support their growth ambitions and increase the supply of housing in the United States.

Apollo Partners Peter Sinensky and Nancy de Liban said,“Olympus sits at the epicenter of multiple focus areas for Apollo and builds upon our expertise in residential real estate and asset-backed finance origination. This new strategy represents a highly scalable business that is poised to deliver flexible capital solutions to an underbuilt market with favorable long-term macroeconomic tailwinds, and we are pleased to partner with Andrew and leverage his extensive experience and strong track record in the sector.”

Olympus CEO Andrew Brausa said,“I am excited to join forces with Apollo to launch Olympus amid robust and growing demand for reliable homebuilder capital solutions. With a flexible investment mandate and significant operating capabilities, we believe Olympus can provide value-add services that align with the interests of our clients and their community residents. I look forward to collaborating with Nancy, Peter and the Apollo team as we seek to scale the strategy and solve for a critical funding need helping facilitate new home ownership across the country.”

Mr. Brausa has over 20 years of investment experience and most recently founded and managed Brookfield Asset Management's land financing strategies. Previously, Brausa co-founded Domain Real Estate Partners to execute private land financings. He has also managed public market investment portfolios at DW Partners and held senior investment roles at several global asset managers.

To learn more about Olympus, visit .

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $785 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit .

