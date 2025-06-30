Make More Offers Challenge Returns To Help Entrepreneurs Multiply Revenue In 5 Days

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a marketplace that constantly rewards clarity, creativity, and courage, the return of the Make More Offers Challenge this July offers ambitious entrepreneurs a life-altering opportunity to reshape the course of business success in just five days. From July 7th through 11th, 2025, Dr. Myron Golden-renowned business strategist, sales expert, and transformational coach-will guide a new cohort of business owners, coaches, consultants, and creators through a proven framework to master the skill of making powerful, profitable offers.

With over four decades of business experience and a growing legacy of helping create seven- and eight-figure entrepreneurs, Myron Golden's name has become synonymous with results. But he is quick to emphasize the real source of change: the offer. "If you think you have money problems, you don't. You have an offer problem," Golden says. "What you need isn't more hustle, it's better, smarter offers."







The Make More Offers Challenge is not a typical webinar or sales funnel. It is a high-impact, high-involvement, five-day sprint into the core of business growth, designed to unlock immediate results. General admission provides access from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EST each day for just $97. For those prepared to go further, the VIP Experience, priced at $297, includes an additional daily hour of Q&A coaching from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST, offering deeper insights and real-time feedback. VIPs also become eligible for the exclusive VIP-Platinum upgrade, limited to only 40 participants.

Golden's challenge dives into the four essential offer types that create sustainable revenue and legacy impact: the Irresistible Lead Offer, the Core Product Offer, the Premium Value Offer, and the Continuity Offer. Each day of the challenge unpacks not only what these offers are, but how to architect them strategically to convert attention into income.

Participants are expected to show up and do the work. This challenge includes daily homework and implementation-not passive learning. Thousands of entrepreneurs have used this framework to create immediate revenue results-$10,000, $30,000, even $100,000 within weeks. The methods apply across industries, including coaching, real estate, consulting, ecommerce, and more.

One recent participant shared, "I used Myron's coaching outline on Day 5, dropped my version of it online two days later, and closed $12,500 in three days. I've been in other programs. This one actually delivers."

This is not a passive spectator event. VIP participants are challenged to turn on their cameras, show up fully engaged, and be ready to act. Golden doesn't just teach principles-he transfers power. "If you go VIP and you do the work," he promises, "and you don't make at least 10 times your investment, I'll refund your money and you keep the bonuses." That's not hype. That's the 10x Better Than Money Back Guarantee.

Unlike traditional business trainings that stuff frameworks into information-heavy presentations, the Make More Offers Challenge is designed for transformation through application. It teaches entrepreneurs how to position, price, and present offers that create immediate cash flow and ongoing momentum. The challenge includes access to proven scripts, frameworks, and a coaching program outline that attendees can customize and launch. For many, it's the closest thing to a business-in-a-box, powered by a belief system that drives growth from the inside out.

The July challenge marks the return of a monthly movement that has helped tens of thousands rethink what is possible. And this time, Myron Golden is joined once again by his son and co-strategist, whose perspective helps bridge the generational business gap with fresh, innovative insight. Together, they demonstrate how timeless principles meet modern market trends and how entrepreneurs at any stage can start paying for the life they want with offers, not excuses.

Beyond the five-day challenge, the Make More Offers experience cultivates a mindset shift that often marks the beginning of a new chapter for attendees. Many report feeling clearer on their niche, more confident in pricing, and deeply aligned with their mission. The challenge creates momentum, and momentum is one of the most valuable assets any entrepreneur can have. Whether seeking a first $10,000 month or scaling into high-ticket offers with predictable results, the strategies taught during this challenge apply directly and immediately.

The VIP experience has become a favorite for returning participants who understand the value of proximity. Access to live Q&A with Myron Golden is more than a bonus-it is a direct line to a business strategist who charges $40,000 per hour for private consulting. For those facing strategic roadblocks or preparing to make high-stakes decisions, this level of mentorship can be a game-changer. Platinum status, available only to VIPs by Thursday before the challenge begins, unlocks the rare opportunity to ask questions directly on the platform, creating real-time strategy breakthroughs in front of a global audience.

Spots for VIP and especially VIP-Platinum are limited and in high demand. With Myron Golden's private coaching now valued at $40,000 an hour, this five-day experience represents a rare opportunity to gain access to world-class mentorship at a fraction of the cost.

Registration is now open. General Admission is $97, VIP is $297, and includes daily live Q&A. VIP-Platinum upgrades will be available by invitation only to VIPs beginning the Thursday before the challenge.

For entrepreneurs ready to multiply revenue, systemize success, and scale without guesswork, July 7th could be the day everything changes. The offer is simple. The results are undeniable. The next level is one decision away.

For more information or to register, click here .

###

For more information about Myron Golden Live, contact the company here:

Myron Golden Live

Javier Murphy

(972) 853-9696

...

19046 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. # 1109

Tampa, Florida 33647, USA

CONTACT: Javier Murphy