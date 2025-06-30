Chef Adán Medrano Says Two-Cheese Vegetable Chile Relleno Brings Hidden History To The Table

Two-Cheese Vegetable Chile Relleno

History of the Poblano Chile makes this creamy recipe both delicious and meaningful

- Chef Adán Medrano

At the center of the dish is the beloved poblano chile, known for its mild heat and deep green color. But did you know the name“poblano” ties it to Puebla, a city founded by Spanish colonizers in the 1500s? That name, and the city it comes from, can obscure the chile's much deeper indigenous roots.

“This recipe is more than just delicious,” says the recipe's creator, chef and author Adán Medrano .“It's a way to reclaim and remember a history that long predates the Spanish conquest. Indigenous people cultivated chiles like this one thousands of years before Puebla even existed.”

Archaeological evidence shows that the poblano's ancestor, Capsicum annuum, was domesticated over 7,000 years ago in regions like the Tehuacán Valley in Puebla and Romero's Cave in Tamaulipas, just south of Brownsville, Texas-long before Europeans arrived. Yet the word“poblano” only shows up in written records during colonial times, giving the false impression that the chile itself has colonial origins.

“This is a small but powerful example of how indigenous histories are erased, even in everyday things like food,” Medrano adds.“By remembering the full story, we can honor the resilience and creativity of the original growers and cooks.”

Chef Medrano says that the next time you enjoy a chile relleno, he hopes it will also be a moment of reflection-and celebration-for the deep roots that nourish our identity.

And now, here's that Two-Cheese Vegetable Chile Relleno recipe-featuring creamy Oaxaca cheese, sturdy panela, and fresh vegetables all wrapped in a roasted poblano. It's perfect for brunch, dinner, or any gathering where you want to serve up flavor with meaning.

Ingredients (makes 8 chiles rellenos)

8 Poblano chiles, green and firm

1 1/3 cups Oaxaca cheese, shredded or torn into small strips

2/3 cup Panela cheese, cut into 1/4′′ cubes

4 tablespoons Crema Mexicana

1 cup onion, sliced into 1/8′′ thick strips

1 cup red bell pepper 1/2′′ dice

1 cup Roma tomatoes 1/2′′ dice

1 1/2 cups cremini or white mushrooms sliced 1/4′′ thick)

1 cup corn kernels, fresh, frozen or canned, drained

2 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

8 servings of plain boiled rice or Mexican rice

Method

1. Preheat a broiler, then place the chiles under the broiler for about 5-7 minutes, until the chiles are roasted and a bit charred, then turn them to roast the other side, also about 5 minutes. Watch them closely so they do not burn and turn black. The chiles will look slightly browned and blistered. Remove from the broiler and cover with a moist towel, allowing the chiles to rest for 15-20 minutes so that they will be easier to peel.

2. Place each chile flat on a cutting board and peel off the skin with your fingers. You can use a dull knife if you need to gently scrape off some of the skin, but this should not be necessary if the chiles are properly charred.

3. Keeping the chile flat, cut a slit lengthwise in each chile, and gently remove all the seeds from the stem and all the inside. Leave the stem intact and attached. Set aside the cleaned chiles.

4. In a 12′′ skillet, heat 2 Tbs olive oil over medium heat and sautée the onions until they are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook for another 5 minutes, until the mushrooms are soft. Add the red bell pepper, corn kernels and the tomatoes and cook for another 5 minutes. Set aside.

5. Heat a deep skillet, preferably non-stick, over low to medium heat and add the Oaxaca cheese. Heat for about 3 minutes until it is almost fully melted, then add the panela cheese and the crema Mexican and mix well until the Oaxaca cheese is completely smooth but the panela is still holding its cubed shape.

6. Add the vegetables and gently combine thoroughly. I like to use a rubber spatula for this step.

7. Fill each chile with about 1 cup (more or less) of the vegetable and cheese mixture, just enough so that they close fully and feel compact. Close and lay the filled chile, seam side down, side by side, in a rectangular casserole dish.

To serve, reheat in a 350oF oven for about 20 minutes, until the cheese begins to bubble. On individual plates, place one chile atop a bed of boiled rice or Mexican rice and serve immediately with warm corn tortillas.

