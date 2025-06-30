Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi Says Grit And Cash Flow Are Essential For Small Business Success

Sasan Goodarzi and Ramon Ray

Intuit CEO Shares Why Grit, Cash Flow and Customers are Essential for Small Business Success with Small Business Expert Ramon Ray

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful and personal conversation with small business expert, Ramon Ray, Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi offered actionable advice for small business owners navigating economic uncertainty.Drawing from Goodarzi's own journey-from helping his brother manage a small family business to leading a global financial technology company that serves millions of customers.“I remember sitting in an apartment closet working on bills with my brother,” Goodarzi shared.“Every week we wondered if he was going to go out of business. That experience gave me incredible respect for the grit it takes to run a small business.”Key Advice for Entrepreneurs:Prioritize customers -“Serve your customers well and you'll grow-from one client to ten and more"Manage cash flow closely -“Don't be shy about getting paid. You provide a valuable service.”Lead with grit and resilience -“Show up every day, even when you don't have all the answers.”The interview also comes as Intuit unveils a new suite of AI-powered virtual agents designed to help small businesses automate back-office functions like invoicing, payroll, and customer outreach-all while keeping owners in control. These innovations are part of Intuit's broader mission to empower entrepreneurs with tools that simplify work and improve financial outcomes.“When we combine AI with real human expertise, we unlock next-level efficiency for business owners,” said Ramon Ray, publisher of ZoneofGenius .“But at the heart of it, it's still about the people-about your grit, your hustle, your impact.”[Watch the Full Interview Here ]( )About ZoneofGeniusFounded and published by small business expert, Ramon Ray, ZoneofGenius helps small business owners and entrepreneurs live life fulfilled. Ramon Ray is a 5x entrepreneur, 5x author and motivational keynote speaker. He's passionate about small business success.---**Media Inquiries:**...[]( )

Ramon Ray

ZoneofGenius

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Intuit CEO on Ingredients for Small Business Success

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.