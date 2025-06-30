Flynow Aviation's Ecopter Takes Flight

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are thrilled to announce that FlyNow Aviation has achieved a significant milestone in the development of our modular eCopter family. In early June, our first untethered test flights were successfully completed at our newly secured testing site in Eastern Austria. This location enables unrestricted flight operations and accelerates our technical progress.Shaping the Future of Urban Air MobilitySince 2019, FlyNow Aviation has been advancing sustainable air mobility with a clear vision - to provide efficient, clean, and affordable flight solutions, suitable as well for urban applications. From our first modular flight tests in 2021 to the maiden flight of our full-scale 1:1 prototype in 2023, our team has been committed to revolutionizing 3D mobility through technical simplicity, cost efficiency, and uncompromising safety standards.Starting in 2023, we conducted extensive flight testing at Salzburg Airport (LOWS), where safety regulations require tethered operations due to nearby air traffic and infrastructure. These tethered flights were crucial for system validation and allowed us to collect valuable data and train the flight control computer.Building on this foundation, we have now successfully transitioned to untethered flight testing at our newly secured test site in Eastern Austria.“Every milestone brings us closer to making urban air mobility a reality for everyone. The successful untethered flight of our eCopter is not just a technical achievement - it's visible proof that our vision works. Many didn't take our tethered flights seriously, but seeing is believing. With this free flight, we've shown that FlyNow is ready to lift urban mobility off the ground,” said Yvonne Winter, Co-Founder and COO of FlyNow Aviation GmbH.“We focus on reducing complexity and maximizing safety - principles that are essential for scalable, sustainable air transport.”What This Milestone MeansThe untethered test flights of the FlyNow eCopter focus on gathering extensive flight data under real-world conditions. These lower-altitude flights are essential to:- Validate system stability and safety- Optimize flight control and propulsion systems- Advance our modular platform toward full certificationHaving achieved our first certification milestone in 2022 in Specific Category SAIL II, FlyNow is now actively testing the second iteration of the eCopter and on the way towards SAIL IV that enables commercial cargo transportation.Looking AheadFlyNow Aviation's roadmap includes launching commercial cargo operations by 2027. After accumulating over 1 million kilometers with the cargo version to meet the highest safety standards, passenger flights will follow, providing safe, low-emission, and affordable urban mobility.Our patented, counter-rotating rotor technology and modular design ensure:- Industry-leading low noise emissions (only 55 dB(A) at 150m altitude,comparable to the sound level of a dishwasher)- Exceptional efficiency and minimal energy consumption (30 kWh per 100 km)- Market-leading affordability, with up to 10x lower production costs compared to other solutions on the market – making a flight on the FlyNow eCopter as affordable as a regular taxi trip.“Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) is poised to become a transformative force in global infrastructure. As China accelerates its 'Low Altitude Economy,' the Sky Alliance for Automated Air Mobility (SALAAM) - the strategic partnership between FlyNow Aviation and Skyroads with many aligned members - introduces a practical model: Automated Air Mobility. This innovation shifts the mobility paradigm from the software-driven era to a cyber-mechanical age, integrating AI into safe, analogue, sustainable transport systems,” Yvonne Winter said.About FlyNow AviationFlyNow Aviation is revolutionizing the future of urban mobility with our fleet of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft called eCopter. These aircraft are designed to solve the growing issues of urban congestion and environmental degradation by offering an on-demand, fast, and efficient mode of transport.The eCopter family includes a one- and two-seater for personal transportation, a cargo version with a 200 kg payload capable of carrying a standard Euro pallet, as well as dedicated firefighting and rescue models - offering maximum flexibility for diverse urban and regional applications.FlyNow's eCopters come with several advantages, including production costs up to 10 times lower than competing technologies, unparalleled energy efficiency with longer flight times and greater range, and minimal noise emissions, ensuring a seamless passenger experience and positive social reception. Our ability to operate large fleets profitably, coupled with rapid certification readiness, positions FlyNow as a leader in the quickly evolving urban air mobility market.With these cutting-edge features, FlyNow is reshaping the way cities will handle air transportation, offering a cleaner, faster, and more sustainable alternative to traditional ground transportation.

