Media reports US senator threatening India, China together with Russia over Ukraine
(MENAFN) US Senator Lindsey Graham is intensifying efforts to pass a sanctions bill that would penalize India, China, and Russia for their roles in supporting the conflict in Ukraine.
The Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, introduced in the US Senate in April, proposes hefty tariffs on goods and services from countries that import oil, natural gas, uranium, and petroleum products originating from Russia. Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, Graham said, “I have 84 co-sponsors for a powerful sanctions bill aimed at China, India, and Russia to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. I believe this bill will pass and become a key tool for President Trump to bring Putin to negotiations.”
US lawmakers are particularly focused on curbing India’s and China’s oil purchases from Russia, which they argue are enabling Moscow’s military advances in Ukraine. In a June 15 interview with CBS News, Graham stated, “They should face consequences for supporting Putin’s war efforts. We need to cripple their economies.”
Since 2022, both India and China have significantly increased their imports of Russian oil. In March 2025, Russian crude made up more than 35% of India’s oil imports. By May, India had become the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels, spending approximately 4.2 billion euros, with crude oil accounting for nearly 72% of that amount, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.
The Sanctioning Russia Act is currently under review by the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. It must clear several legislative stages, including approval by the full Senate and House, before reaching the president. If enacted, the bill would impose tariffs up to 500% on countries importing Russian energy, uranium, and other raw materials.
Ahead of the G7 Summit in Canada, President Donald Trump told reporters he has a “deadline” in mind for action and will decide when to intervene if a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv does not materialize. He also expressed readiness to impose sanctions on both Russia and Ukraine.
