Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani, Hungarian Central Bank Chiefs Hold Talks On Regional Economic Stability


2025-06-30 07:07:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The chairmen of the Azerbaijani and Hungarian central banks discussed the regional economic situation, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov, held a meeting with Chairman of the Central Bank of Hungary Mihály Varga within the framework of his participation in the 95th annual meeting of the Bank for International Settlements in Basel.

During the meeting, the regional economic situation and important issues on the central banking agenda were discussed.

The meeting also exchanged views on the possibilities of expanding institutional cooperation.

