Azerbaijani, Hungarian Central Bank Chiefs Hold Talks On Regional Economic Stability
Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov, held a meeting with Chairman of the Central Bank of Hungary Mihály Varga within the framework of his participation in the 95th annual meeting of the Bank for International Settlements in Basel.
During the meeting, the regional economic situation and important issues on the central banking agenda were discussed.
The meeting also exchanged views on the possibilities of expanding institutional cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment