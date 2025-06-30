Putin voices remarks on Russia–S-Africa ties

403
(MENAFN) Russian fertilizer giant Uralchem has announced plans to significantly increase its fertilizer exports to Africa, aiming to reach 5 million metric tons annually by 2030. CEO Dmitry Konyaev revealed the target during the 'Russia-Africa Business Dialogue' at the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Konyaev emphasized that current exports to Africa stand at around 1 million metric tons and described the continent's overall fertilizer consumption—10 million tons per year—as insufficient for its agricultural needs. He blamed this on structural issues like poor logistics and complex financial systems, which often force African farmers to pay more than their European counterparts for the same products.
To address these challenges, Uralchem is pursuing local partnerships by establishing joint ventures with African countries. The company has already launched operations in South Africa and Côte d’Ivoire to streamline distribution.
Mikhail Rybnikov, CEO of fellow Russian fertilizer producer PhosAgro, highlighted that countries such as South Africa, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Cameroon, and Morocco are now key customers, with Russian fertilizers contributing to food security and agricultural development across the continent.
Since late 2022, Uralchem has also donated over 134,000 tons of fertilizer to African countries—including Malawi, Nigeria, Kenya, and Zimbabwe—in cooperation with the UN World Food Program, using European ports and storage facilities.
