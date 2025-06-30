Najeeb Ahmed Missing Case: After Nine Years, Delhi Court Allows CBI To Shut Case Of JNU Student
Najeeb Ahmed, a Masters' student at JNU, went missing from the university's Mahi-Mandvi hostel in 2016-just a day after a scuffle with some students allegedly linked to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, as per reports.
At the time, Najeeb's mother had moved court, which later directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case, mentioned a report by The Indian Express.How did Najeeb Ahmed go missing
Najeeb Ahmed was 27-years-old when he went missing. He is a MSc student at JNU's School of Biotechnology.
According to his mother, Najeeb Ahmed had returned to JNU on October 13, 2016, after his holidays.
In the early hours of October 16, Najeeb called his mother, saying something was wrong. She rushed from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr the next day to meet him, but when she reached his hostel room-106 in Mahi-Mandvi-he was nowehere to be found.
Najeeb Ahmed has been missing ever since.
Unable to make a headway, and not finding further evidence in 2018, the CBI filed a closure report.Missing case triggered massive protests
It has been nine years, and there is still no sign of Najeeb Ahmed.
The case had triggered massive protests outside the JNU Vice-Chancellor's office in 2016, with various student wings blaming the Vice Chancellor for allegedly not acting decisively in the matter.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
