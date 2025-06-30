From Face Transplants To Fame: Dr. Gaby Doumit Named A 2025 Top Plastic Surgeon In Montreal By Threebestrated®

Dr. Gaby Doumit

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Gaby Doumit, a distinguished plastic surgeon, has been honored as one of the Top Three Plastic Surgeons in Montreal by ThreeBestRatedfor 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights his unwavering dedication to surgical excellence, academic contributions, and compassionate care that has transformed thousands of lives.With over 15 years of experience and more than 12,000 procedures performed, Dr. Doumit's practice stands as a beacon of trust and innovation in the field of plastic surgery. What sets him apart is not just his surgical skill, but the depth of expertise he brings from both academic and clinical fronts.Dr. Gaby Doumit: Pioneering Achievements That Made HeadlinesDr. Doumit is one of the few surgeons to perform minimally invasive cosmetic facial surgery using endoscopic technology. He is the first Canadian to perform two face transplants, which is a testament to his surgical precision and leadership in complex procedures. This groundbreaking work has garnered international attention, with coverage from major media outlets including CNN, CTV, National Geographic, and numerous other news organizations worldwide.Currently he serves as an Assistant Professor of Surgery at the University of Montreal. In his career, Dr. Doumit has held various prestigious positions and contributed a lot to the field of aesthetic medicine. He holds the position of Assistant Secretary and Executive Board Member of the ASMS and served as Chair of the American Society of Maxillofacial Surgery (ASMS) courses for seven years. On top of all, he has played a crucial role at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic Foundation during his venture.A Lifelong Commitment to Advancing Plastic SurgeryDr. Doumit is known as a sought-after speaker at both national and international plastic and reconstructive surgery conferences, where he shares pioneering insights that continue to advance the field of medical science.In his career, Dr. Doumit has authored over 49 scientific articles and 7 book chapters on various topics such as rhinoplasty, facelifts, breast augmentation, facial implants, and body contouring. His academic contributions have earned him a position on the editorial board of the prestigious journal "Face," where he helps shape the future of facial plastic surgery research.Dr. Doumit's credentials are impeccable, as he holds certifications from both Canadian and American medical boards. He is certified by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada for both general surgery and plastic surgery, as well as by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery.A Reputation Built on Results and CompassionDr. Doumit's patients consistently praise his meticulous approach and result-driven approach. Through his unwavering dedication, he has built a reputation for himself and has earned an impressive 5.0-Star rating across social media platforms, which highlights the trust and satisfaction of his patients who have experienced his unparalleled care.

Dr. Gaby Doumit

CENTRE DE CHIRURGIE PLASTIQUE ET ESTHÉTIQUE DE MONTREAL

+1 514-932-8200

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Dr. Gaby Doumit Named One of Montreal's Top 3 Plastic Surgeons | 2025 ThreeBestRated® Hall of Fame!🌟

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.