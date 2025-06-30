'Echoes Of Us' Director Says Iulia Vantur's Debut An Exploration Of Creative Identity

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Joe Rajan, the director of the upcoming film 'Echoes of Us', has heaped praise on actress-singer Iulia Vantur. The short film marks her debut as an actor, and sees her in a pivotal role. Recently, Joe shared his views on casting Iulia in a key role, and also opened up about his experience of working with her.

Talking about the same, Joe Rajan said,“When Iulia Vantur said 'yes' to my short film, she brought an authenticity that elevated the entire project. She was extremely professional, curious, and always eager to learn. From the start, I knew she was right for the role. She had the emotional depth and grace the character demanded. Her debut isn't just about entering acting, it's about stepping into a more expansive creative identity. She brought her musical sensitivity, her stage experience, and her cultural nuance to the screen”.

He further mentioned that the actress brought an authenticity to her role that's rare, even for seasoned actors.

He added,“As a debutant, she surprised all of us with her emotional maturity, attention to detail, and openness to direction. Watching her grow through this film was a joy. I believe this is just the beginning of a long and inspiring journey for her in cinema”.

The film also stars Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer, offering glimpses into this short story that brings together emotional depth and cultural connection.

Produced by Pooja Batra in collaboration with Alliance Media Pty Ltd, 'Echoes of Us' gained recognition at the 14th Bangalore Shorts Film Festival - 2025, Global Indie Filmmaker Awards - 2025, Independent Shorts Awards - 2025, Love & Hope International Film Festival 2025, and more film festivals.