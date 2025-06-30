Historic Dual Market Exchange Celebration: NIRI To Ring The Closing Bells At NYSE And Nasdaq

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Closing Bell Ceremonies live at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, June 30, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia Chapter of NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations is pleased to announce that today, NIRI will make history by ringing the closing bell at both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. This simultaneous celebration recognizes the investor relations profession and its strategic value for the capital markets.

The dual bell ceremonies, taking place at 4:00 p.m. ET, are co-hosted by NIRI and the NIRI Philadelphia Chapter. Representatives from NIRI and its multiple chapters across the country will participate in this iconic event, with approximately 100 investor relations professionals gathering in New York City for this milestone moment.

At the New York Stock Exchange, Nahla A. Azmy, President of NIRI Philadelphia, and Matthew D. Brusch, President and CEO of NIRI, will share bell-ringing honors on behalf of the NIRI organization.

At Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, Lisa M. Caperelli, NIRI Board Director and Vice President of Sponsorships for the NIRI Philadelphia Chapter, will represent NIRI for the closing bell ceremony.

About the NIRI Philadelphia Chapter

NIRI Philadelphia , formed in 1971, is a professional association of investor relations officers, communicators, consultants and providers serving organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area. NIRI Philadelphia includes members from a variety of industries and market cap sizes who are responsible for communications between their organizations, the investing public, and the financial community. NIRI Philadelphia's goal is to provide its members the resources needed to be strategic leaders in their organizations.

About NIRI: T he Association for Investor Relations

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts, and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with members representing over 1,500 publicly held companies and $12 trillion in stock market capitalization.



