Penfed Foundation For Military Heroes Awards Grants To Support Veteran Career Readiness Programs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Effectively championing our service members means planning for a brighter future, not just recognizing their past," said. "We are honored to support Four Block and Operation New Uniform as they empower service members and veterans through career transition assistance."

Four Block's flagship 10-week veteran Career Readiness Program provides critical skills, resources and relationship-building opportunities for veterans to make informed post-military career decisions. Participants gain actionable career search plans, the ability to effectively articulate their military expertise, insight into corporate culture and access to a growing professional network.

"This grant gives us the ability to increase our impact among former service members by transforming the military transition process," said Four Block Founder & President Michael Abrams . "With the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes' support, we can honor our service members' past and serve their future."

ONU's Career Readiness Program combines innovative training, one-on-one coaching, and mentorship to prepare participants for the civilian workforce. The program equips servicemembers and veterans with the skills, confidence, and resources necessary to succeed-helping them translate their military experience effectively for civilian employers. Graduates from ONU earn an average annual salary of $94,000, significantly improving their economic stability. To date, ONU has served over 700 servicemembers, veterans, and military spouses nationwide.

"We are incredibly grateful to the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes for supporting Operation New Uniform's life-changing Career Readiness Program," said Operation New Uniform CEO & Co-Founder Michele McManamon . "The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes partnership empowers veterans and military spouses to build stable, meaningful careers-and transforms lives in the process. We thank them for standing with us in service to those who have served."

About PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in the civilian world. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers most of the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .

