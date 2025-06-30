403
Costa Rica's Crime Wave Challenges Its Economic Stability And Global Image
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Costa Rica, once known for its safety and peaceful image, now faces serious problems with crime and drug trafficking. Official figures show a sharp rise in violence. In 2023, Costa Rica recorded 907 murders, the highest number in its history.
In 2024, the country saw 880 murders and 30 disappearances. Most of these crimes are linked to drug gangs fighting for control. Costa Rica sits between South America and the United States, making it a key route for moving drugs north.
Criminal groups from Colombia and Mexico work with local gangs to move cocaine and other drugs through Costa Rica. They use the country's ports, roads, and remote areas where police are less present.
This crime wave is affecting Costa Rica's economy. Tourism is a major source of income, making up about 8% of the country's total economy. Official data shows that in early 2025, Costa Rica welcomed 38,589 fewer tourists than the year before, a 4% drop.
Most of the decline came from Europe and the United States. Tourists and investors now worry about safety. The government has taken several steps to fight crime. Police have increased anti-drug operations and surveillance.
Costa Rica also joined the U.S. Global Entry program in June 2025 to make travel easier for low-risk citizens, hoping to help tourism and business. The government has started programs to keep young people away from gangs.
But police resources are limited, and some officials say more help is needed. Political tensions are growing. Some lawmakers say the government is not doing enough. Others blame the courts and legislature for slow action.
There are also claims that some officials may have ties to criminal groups, though these cases are under investigation. Costa Rica 's rising crime now threatens its economy and reputation.
If violence continues, fewer tourists and investors may come, putting the country's future at risk. The story behind the numbers is simple: organized crime is no longer just a distant problem. It is now a real threat to Costa Rica's way of life.
Costa Rica also joined the U.S. Global Entry program in June 2025 to make travel easier for low-risk citizens, hoping to help tourism and business. The government has started programs to keep young people away from gangs.
But police resources are limited, and some officials say more help is needed. Political tensions are growing. Some lawmakers say the government is not doing enough. Others blame the courts and legislature for slow action.
There are also claims that some officials may have ties to criminal groups, though these cases are under investigation. Costa Rica 's rising crime now threatens its economy and reputation.
If violence continues, fewer tourists and investors may come, putting the country's future at risk. The story behind the numbers is simple: organized crime is no longer just a distant problem. It is now a real threat to Costa Rica's way of life.
