Secret Recordings Reveal Plot To Remove Colombia's President With U.S. Republican Support
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia recently faced a serious political problem. Álvaro Leyva, who used to be Colombia's foreign minister, tried to get help from U.S. Republican politicians to force President Gustavo Petro out of office.
This information comes from Colombian authorities who have audio recordings of Leyva explaining his plan. Leyva, once a close ally of Petro, traveled to the United States in April 2025.
There, he met with Republican congressmen, including Mario Díaz-Balart, and tried to contact Senator Marco Rubio. Leyva told them that Petro was not fit to be president. He accused Petro of being addicted to drugs and acting unpredictably.
Leyva said that if the U.S. put pressure on Colombia, it would be easier to remove Petro from power. Leyva's plan was to replace Petro with Vice President Francia Márquez.
He talked about using both“armed and unarmed” groups in Colombia to create a crisis that would force Petro out. Leyva even posted letters on social media, repeating his accusations against the president and calling for him to resign.
Francia Márquez, the vice president, denied any involvement in Leyva's plan. She said she did not take part in conspiracies and that she respects Colombia's constitution.
Leyva Controversy Deepens Colombia's Political Crisis
President Petro responded by calling Leyva's actions a betrayal and asked for an official investigation. Colombian officials, including the defense minister, said Leyva's actions threatened the country's stability and democracy.
They called for those involved to be held responsible. The recordings of Leyva's meetings and conversations were given to Colombian intelligence, who then informed President Petro.
Leyva's efforts did not succeed. U.S. officials did not act on his requests. The situation has made political divisions in Colombia even worse and showed how fragile the country's political system can be when there is outside interference.
This story matters because it shows how political fights in Colombia can quickly become international issues. It also highlights why strong democratic rules are important for the country's stability and for the confidence of businesses and investors.
Political stability helps Colombia's economy and reassures international partners that the country is safe for investment.
