Türkiye, Azerbaijan Investment Flows Hit New Highs This Year

Türkiye has significantly increased its direct investment in Azerbaijan's economy in 2025, reflecting deepening economic ties between the two allied nations, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%