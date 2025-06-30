Lack Of Variety In India's Bowling Attack Is Concerning: Greg Chappell

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Former India head coach Greg Chappell believes that more than the disappointing fielding performance in their five-wicket defeat to England in the first Test at Headingley, it was the lack of variety in the bowling attack which stood out as a more concerning factor for him.

At Headingley, Bumrah recorded match figures of 5-140 from 43.4 overs – with all five of his scalps coming in the first innings. It was the case of Bumrah standing head and shoulders above anyone else, as other seamers – Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna – had combined figures of 9-482 in 92 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja, the lone spin-bowling option, recorded figures of 0-68 and 1-104 in both innings.

"As disappointing as the fielding in Headingley was, it was not the main reason India lost the Test. Most of India's problems were self-inflicted. Perhaps the most expensive error was the no-ball that gave Harry Brook an early life in the second innings.

"More concerning to me, though, is the lack of variety in the bowling attack. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, India's seamers are too similar - all right-arm, medium-fast, operating at comparable angles. There is a reason why wickets often fall after a change of bowling. It forces the batter to recalibrate. That variability isn't available to Shubman Gill with his current crop," wrote Chappell in his ESPNCricinfo column on Monday.

He also feels if India are to bounce back in the second Test at Edgbaston, starting on July 2, then they should include left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and get a better balance in their playing eleven.

“Without Bumrah, I'd like to see left-armer Arshdeep Singh added to the mix and Kuldeep Yadav, possibly the best wristspinner since Shane Warne, included in the attack.

“Jadeja is not a front-line spinner in English conditions. If his batting is considered good enough, he can be a support spinner; otherwise, a rethink is necessary. If India are to reverse their fortunes in this series then a better-balanced team is required,” added Chappell.

He signed off by saying the Indian bowling line-up has to be disciplined in their lines and lengths, while the top six batters have to be trusted.“Even with Bumrah in the mix, the rest of the attack has to be more disciplined. I didn't see two consecutive balls land in a dangerous place. They were either too full, too short or too wide.

“Bowlers have to work in partnerships as much as batters. All England have to do at present is to see off Bumrah and they know the pressure will go with him. I don't agree that an extra batter who bowls should be selected as insurance against top-order collapses.

“The top six must be trusted to deliver the runs and that the best combination to secure the requisite 20 wickets is available to the captain. The selectors are the ones under pressure now. If batters and bowlers have to be prepared to take risks to score runs and take wickets, they too have to have the courage to take bold decisions," he concluded.