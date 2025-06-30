FIBERSCOPE Is Introducing Proteustm Exz1: The Advanced Explosion Proof Pipe Inspection Robot For Critical Infrastructure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Body: Maintaining the integrity of critical infrastructure in hazardous environments is a complex challenge, particularly in sectors where explosive atmospheres are a constant concern. The need for reliable and safe inspection tools is paramount to prevent catastrophic failures and ensure regulatory compliance. FIBERSCOPE addresses this need with the introduction of the ProteusTM ExZ1, an advanced explosion proof pipe inspection robot that redefines safety and efficiency in pipeline diagnostics.

The ProteusTM ExZ1 is engineered to operate seamlessly in potentially explosive environments, holding an ATEX Zone 1 certification that guarantees its intrinsically safe design. This certification ensures that the robot will not generate sparks or heat that could ignite flammable gases or dust, providing a secure method for inspecting pipes in hazardous locations. The system is characterized by its compact design, portability, and rugged construction, allowing for easy deployment and integration into diverse field operations. Its robotic tractor is capable of navigating pipes from 6 to 24 inches in diameter, with an optional expansion to 40 inches, and features a motorized elevator for precise camera positioning, ensuring optimal visibility and accurate data collection.

"The ProteusTM ExZ1 is a game-changer for industries that operate in explosive atmospheres," states Terry Peristerakis, a spokesperson for FIBERSCOPE. "It has developed to provide industry professionals with an unparalleled level of safety and diagnostic capability. Its robust design and ATEX certification mean that inspections can be conducted with confidence, reducing risks and improving the overall integrity of critical pipeline systems. This robot is a testament to our commitment to solving the most challenging inspection problems."

The intuitive control unit of the ProteusTM ExZ1 offers superior operational control through twin ergonomic joysticks and a soft-touch keypad. The system features a 10-inch XGA sunlight-readable display, providing crystal-clear imaging even in challenging outdoor conditions. Integrated ProPIPE+ and WinCan software streamline the inspection process, enabling immediate image and video capture, advanced report generation, and seamless data management via WiFi or USB. A vital safety feature is the built-in override key switch, which immediately cuts power upon detection of any ATEX non-compliances, ensuring maximum operational safety.

To further enhance its versatility, the ProteusTM ExZ1 is compatible with interchangeable explosion-proof camera heads, offering optical and digital zoom capabilities, continuous 360° rotation, and +/-135° pan. These nitrogen-pressurized camera heads are ATEX Zone 1 certified and waterproof up to 1 bar, ensuring reliable performance in extreme environments and providing precise measurements of pipe diameters, defects, and objects. Optional accessories, such as auxiliary lights with integrated backup cameras, carbide and diamond wheels for superior traction, and a nitrogen pressurization kit, ensure full compliance and enhanced performance in hazardous locations.

FIBERSCOPE is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art solutions that enhance safety and efficiency in challenging industrial environments. The ProteusTM ExZ1 explosion proof pipe inspection robot exemplifies this commitment, offering a reliable, intrinsically safe, and highly effective tool for critical pipe inspections.

SOURCE FIBERSCOPE