Guinea Chamber Of Mines And Critical Minerals Africa Group Sign Landmark Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) To Boost Inward Investment And Accelerate Guinea's Critical Minerals Sector

The Guinea Chamber of Mines and Critical Minerals Africa Group ( ) have today announced the signing of a ground-breaking Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at fostering strategic partnership, attracting investment, and unlocking the immense potential of Guinea's critical minerals sector. This alliance marks a significant milestone in Guinea's journey to becoming a key player in Africa's industrialisation and global supply chains for critical minerals.

The MOU underscores a shared commitment to developing Guinea's vast deposits of bauxite, gold, and, most notably, its rich reserves of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. By working together, the two organizations aim to streamline investment processes, promote responsible mining practices, and catalyse infrastructural development to support sustainable growth.

Guinea's critical minerals sector is poised for exponential growth, driven by global demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, and advanced electronics. The country's strategic location, abundant natural resources, and government support position it as a pivotal hub for Africa's industrialization.

One of the standout projects fuelling this momentum is the Simandou iron ore and associated mineral deposits. The Simandou Range is renowned for its vast reserves of high-grade iron ore, which is essential for steel production worldwide. Its development is expected to significantly boost Guinea's economy and position the country as a key supplier in global markets.

"This partnership with Critical Minerals Africa Group is a testament to Guinea's commitment to becoming an industrial powerhouse. Our abundant natural resources, particularly in critical minerals, are vital to the global transition to clean energy. By fostering strategic investments and responsible mining practices, we are unlocking the transformative potential of Guinea's mineral wealth," Ismaël Diakite, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Guinea Chamber of Mines.

“Guinea is at the forefront of Africa's mining revolution. Guinea's rich deposits of critical minerals, coupled with the country's strategic location and supportive policies, make it an ideal hub for industrial development on the continent. This alliance will accelerate investments, create jobs, and support sustainable growth,” stated Veronica Bolton Smith, CEO of The Critical Minerals Africa Group.

As Africa's fastest-growing economy, Guinea offers an attractive landscape for investors seeking to tap into the continent's mineral wealth. The country's government has prioritized infrastructure development, policy reforms, and regional cooperation, making Guinea a magnet for foreign direct investment.

About the Guinea Chamber of Mines:

The Guinea Chamber of Mines is the premier industry association representing mining companies and promoting sustainable mining development in Guinea.

About The Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG):

The Critical Minerals Africa Group is an advocacy group that seeks to foster deeper relationships between Africa and global markets and put Africa at the heart of international discussions surrounding critical minerals and associated supply chains. CMAG aims to enable the creation of resilient and diversified critical minerals supply chains that benefit the communities in which they are extracted, as well as to accelerate economic development through the capture of value-adding activities.

