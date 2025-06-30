403
Eloq Communications Named Finalist In“Best PR Agencies” At The 5Th ASEAN PR Excellence Awards
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam – EloQ Communications, a trailblazing public relations and integrated marketing agency headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is proud to announce its shortlisting in the“Best PR Agencies” category at the upcoming 5th ASEAN PR Excellence Awards. This prestigious recognition comes after EloQ's earlier success in this very category, solidifying the agency's position as one of Southeast Asia's most respected and forward-thinking PR consultancies.
Organized by the ASEAN Public Relations Network (APRN) in collaboration with the Institute of Public Relations Malaysia (IPRM), World Comm Malaysia, and the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, the ASEAN PR Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding achievement and innovation in public relations across the region. The awards ceremony will be held on July 7, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of the Kuala Lumpur International PR Conference (KLIP) - a major industry event attracting communicators and leaders from across ASEAN.
“It's an incredible honor to once again be shortlisted in the 'Best PR Agencies' category,” said Dr. Clara Ly-Le (, Founder and Managing Director of EloQ Communications.“This is a testament to the consistent hard work of our team and our commitment to delivering authentic, impactful, and culturally relevant communications. Being recognized by the region's top PR bodies not once, but twice, inspires us to keep pushing boundaries in everything we do.”
EloQ previously won the Best PR Agencies award at the 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence Awards in 2021, marking a major milestone in the agency's development. Since then, the firm has continued to grow its regional and international footprint through award-winning campaigns, strategic cross-border collaborations, and advocacy for ethical PR standards in emerging markets.
With a diverse client portfolio spanning sectors such as technology, consumer goods, education, healthcare, and sustainability, EloQ has successfully executed campaigns not only in Vietnam but across multiple ASEAN markets and globally. The agency is especially noted for its work in crisis communication, social media strategy, integrated marketing campaigns, and cross-cultural communication consulting.
EloQ's shortlisting reflects not only the quality of its work, but also its ongoing contribution to the advancement of PR as a profession in Southeast Asia. It further affirms EloQ's core values: creativity, integrity, and cultural intelligence.
“Being shortlisted is not just about accolades - it's about continuing to raise the bar for Vietnamese and Southeast Asian PR on the global stage,” Dr. Ly-Le added.“As a woman-led agency based in Vietnam, we take pride in challenging stereotypes and offering world-class consultancy with regional insight.”
The ASEAN PR Excellence Awards are judged by a panel of seasoned PR professionals, academics, and industry leaders, ensuring that nominations reflect real achievement and impact. Winners will be announced during the KLIP conference, which will also feature keynote addresses, expert panels, and workshops aimed at strengthening the future of communication across ASEAN.
About EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications is a Vietnam-based public relations and integrated marketing agency that serves clients across Southeast Asia and internationally. Founded on the principles of transparency, cultural understanding, and strategic creativity, EloQ specializes in media relations, digital marketing, crisis communications, social media management, and PR measurement. The agency is also a strong advocate for elevating Vietnam's voice in global communications networks and supporting the professional development of young communicators in the region.
For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit
About ASEAN PR Network (APRN)
APRN is an organization that serves as a platform to facilitate connectivity among PR leaders, PR practitioners, PR educators and PR institutions in the Southeast Asia region. APRN is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.
